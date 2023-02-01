Materials Used to Build Aircraft Structures

To ensure the safe, efficient, and economical operation of the aircraft during all phases of flight, structural materials are carefully chosen during the design, repair, and maintenance of the aircraft and its parts.

The structural materials used in an aircraft part are chosen based on one or a combination of numerous desirable features. The desirable characteristics include the capacity to withstand abrasion and penetration (hardness), the ability to withstand deformation (strength), the power to be bent or twisted without breaking (ductility), the potential to return to its original size and shape after a load is removed (elasticity), the tendency to conduct heat or electricity (conductivity), the strength to weight ratio, and fatigue resistance.

Different parts of the aircraft must be manufactured and maintained with a specific quality and properties of structural materials because of the amount of load, stress, exposure to various environmental factors like extreme heat and fire, the purpose of the aircraft (subsonic or supersonic), reliability, and many other factors. Steel alloys, aluminum alloys, composite materials, plastics, rubber, fabrics, and woods are some examples of these materials. The main uses for the material in an aircraft are decided by its properties as follows:

1. Chromium Steel

Chromium Steel is a metal alloy made of iron, carbon, and chromium. It possesses excellent levels of hardness, strength, and corrosion resistance. This alloy, together with nickel, is used to make propeller reduction gears because it provides resistance to corrosion and fatigue..

2. Chrome Nickel

Other names for chrome nickel include stainless steel and corrosion-resistant alloy steel. Because it contains 18% chromium and 8% nickel, the chrome nickel that is most commonly used to make airplane parts is known as 18-8 steel. The desired qualities of this alloy allow it to be rolled, drawn, bent, or moulded into any shape, thereby making it suitable for aviation springs, tie rods, and control cables.

3. Chrome-molybdenum steel

When molybdenum and chromium are mixed in small portions, chrome-molybdenum steel is created, increasing the ultimate strength of steel while preserving its ductility ( ability to be bent or twisted without breaking). It is robust, more resistant to corrosion and wear, performs well at high temperatures, and, unlike stainless steel, is suited to welding, making it primarily appropriate for welded aircraft structural parts and assemblies. Because it is nearly four times stronger for the same weight and size as carbon steel, this form of steel has largely substituted carbon steel in the production of fuselage tubings, engine mounts, landing gears, and other structural parts.

4. Wrought Aluminum

One of the most popular metals utilized in the manufacturing of modern aircraft is aluminum. It is essential to the aviation sector due to its excellent strength-to-weight ratio and relative simplicity in manufacturing. Aluminum stands out for its light weight, being non magnetic, and superior conductivity.

The wrought Aluminum are the most widely used aluminum alloys in aircraft construction, being used for stringers, bulkheads, skin, rivets, and extruded sections.

5. Aluminum – Copper( Al-Cu) Alloys

Al-Cu alloys are primarily recognized for their high strength, high damage tolerance, light weight, and fracture toughness.

They are employed as wing skin due to their increased strength and wide range of applications in fuselage structures due to their exceptional damage tolerance. Additionally, Al-Cu alloys are employed in lower wing stringers and fuselage skins to create lighter structures with improved corrosion resistance, higher strength, better exfoliation resistance, and better fatigue toughness.

6. Aluminum – Manganese (AlMn) Alloys

AlMn is the name of the aluminum alloy created by adding manganese to aluminum in order to boost strength. Although this alloy has the benefit of being simple to weld, it can only be used for general-purpose moderate strength applications that call for good workability, such as cowlings, baffle plating, and non-structural pieces.

7. Aluminum – Magnesium ( AlMg) Alloy

AlMg Alloy is one of the light weight, most effective and widely used alloys in aerospace industry. When it is used with manganese results to a moderate to high strength. AlMg alloys possess good welding characteristics and good resistance to Corrosion in various atmospheres and thus widely used for the fabrication of fuel tanks and fluid lines.

8. Aluminum-Zinc (AlZn) Alloy

AlZn is an alloy made of aluminum, zinc, and small amounts of copper, chromium, and magnesium. When anodized, it produces a product with a very high strength and high-quality finish.

It is utilized to reinforce aluminum aircraft structures and highly stressed, thick portions of the airframe.

9. Magnesium Alloys

Magnesium is the least dense engineering metal currently in use, weighing only 66% as much as aluminum and having a relative density of 1.7. Magnesium is a weak metal on its own, but it becomes stronger when alloyed with trace amounts of zirconium, aluminum, zinc, and manganese. Magnesium alloys have a superior strength to weight ratio than aluminum alloys despite being weaker than them due to their lower densities.

Wheels for airplanes, gearboxes, valve bodies, turbine engine compressor casings, piston engine crankcases, etc. have all been made with magnesium alloys. When weight reduction is especially crucial, sheets made of magnesium alloy are employed in the frame of various aircraft and helicopters.

10. Nickel Monel

The nickel alloy known as monel has a composition of roughly 68 percent nickel, 29 percent copper, and small fraction of iron and manganese. It is a good option for aviation engine exhaust systems and gears because it has excellent strength, hardness, and corrosion resistance at high temperatures.

11. Nickel Inconel

Inconel is another nickel alloy that has a composition of 80 percent nickel, 14 percent chromium, and minute quantities of other metals. They are commonly used in turbine engines because of their ability to maintain strength and resistance to corrosion even in settings of extremely high temperature.

12. Copper

Copper is reddish colored and one of the most widely distributed metals. It has an excellent electrical conductivity raking the

second after silver. Its great weight limits it’s use as a structural material.However, some of its outstanding characteristics, such as high electrical and heat conductivity, malleability and ductility in many cases outbalance the weight factor.

Because Copper is excellent in making wires, it has been used in aircraft’s electrical systems for bus bar, bonding and lockwires.

13. Manganese Bronze

Manganese bronze is a copper-zinc alloy including aluminum, manganese, iron, and sporadically nickel or tin. This metal, which is used for brackets and landing gear on airplanes, has an extraordinarily high strength, is strong, and corrosion resistant.

14. Titanium

Titanium is a greyish white metal with a high strength to weight ratio. It has a relative density of 4.5, making it 60 percent heavier than aluminum but twice as strong and 45 percent lighter than steel yet equally strong.

Due to the oxide film that forms on titanium, it has a low thermal conductivity, a low coefficient of expansion, and excellent corrosion resistance qualities. It can resist brief exposure to temperatures of 1650°C and is effective in high temperature applications like aircraft fire walls.

Additionally, high strength, corrosion-resistant bolts and fasteners, gas turbine engine compressor discs and blades, hot air pipes, hydraulic pipes, and structural components that need to be strong or function at high temperatures are all made of titanium and its alloys. Furthermore, it is utilized on the skin of high-performance airplanes when the usage of aluminum is prohibited due to skin heat generated by high speed..

15. Composites

The most cutting-edge materials for building modern aircraft are composites. They consist of two or more materials that differ in composition or form and when combined, produce an extremely tough, durable and versatile material.

Composites can be created by “wet laminating” three or more layers of fabric that have been impregnated with resin to create a solid sheet or by employing honeycomb fiber materials sandwiched between matrices that have been carefully developed.

Many components of modern aircraft, such as landing gear doors, flaps, vertical and horizontal tail structures, propellers, internal turbine engine elements, helicopter rotor blades, and flight-control surfaces, are made of composite materials.

They cite several benefits of having a material with a high strength-to-weight ratio and good corrosion and fatigue resistance. Composites are less sensitive to sonic vibrations than conventional sheet-metal structures (they have superior vibration resistance), and they have fewer parts and less expensive assembly expenses. They also feature a lighter design and the capacity to achieve a smooth surface, which lowers aerodynamic and parasitic drag.

16. Plastics

High performance engineering plastics are lightweight relative to other industrial materials, making them suitable for the aerospace sector. Aerospace-grade plastic sheets are strong, impact- and vibration-resistant, long-lasting, chemically and fire-resistant, and resistant to cleaning agents.

UpPlastics are used in airplanes to make the cabin interior, aircraft canopies, and glass transparency. Tray tables, arm rests, and seat backs are also made using them.

17. Synthetic Rubber

Synthetic rubber are polymers synthesized from petroleum byproducts and are widely used in the aerospace and aviation industry. Synthetic Rubber such as Neoprene, silicone and EPDM ( Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer), Bunas and Butyls are used in thermal insulation, window and door seals, LED lighting gaskets, instrument panel seals and engine gaskets, hydraulic actuators, bleed air valves and fittings, firewall seals and vibration dampening.

Synthetic rubber suitable for aviation usage are selected for being resistant to water, high temperature range operation, resistant to wear and tear, high endurance threshold under extreme stresses, high sound and shock absorption and long life span.

18. Woods

Sitka spruce, birch, ash, and douglas fir are the four types of wood that are frequently utilized in the manufacture of aircraft. In addition, gabon, mahogany, balsa, and pine have specific uses. These woods must meet a number of requirements in order to be certified for use in aircraft structural construction, including a moisture content of 12 percent, a minimum of 6 annual rings per inch, and a maximum slope of grain of 1 inch per 15 inches.

Due to their light weight, resistance to splitting and bending, stiffness, substantial strength to weight ratio, and long life when properly conserved, woods are chosen to be used in various aircraft for the building of structures such as propellers, spars, wing tips, and longeron.

19. Fabrics

Although metal and composite construction has taken the lead nowadays, fabric-covered airplanes were formerly the most common kind. Some special-purpose aircraft, such those used for agricultural purposes or when renovating antique aircraft, employ fabric as one of the structural elements.

Cotton, linen, polyester, and glass filament are used to make fabrics that are approved for use on aircraft. Fabrics have the benefit of being lightweight but the drawback of lacking durability and quickly catching fire in airplane structures