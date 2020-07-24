Airways Magazine

World’s First Airbus A330 Retired

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • World’s First Airbus A330 Retired MIAMI – The first Airbus A330 to enter service has been retired. The Cathay Dragon (KA) aircraft has taken its last flight after 24 long years of operation.  The type,...
  • Swedish Air Leap Receives First ATR MIAMI – Late last year Swedish airline Air Leap (FL) announced that it would add the ATR-72 into its fleet. This week, the company’s first ATR landed at Stockholm Arlanda...
  

World’s First Airbus A330 Retired

World’s First Airbus A330 Retired
July 24
19:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – The first Airbus A330 to enter service has been retired. The Cathay Dragon (KA) aircraft has taken its last flight after 24 long years of operation. 

The type, an Airbus a330-300 built in the month of January 1994 (B-HLJ), entered service with Cathay Pacific Airways (CX) in 1996.

Cathay Pacific Airbus A330-300; B-HLJ. Photo: Aero Icarus from Zürich, Switzerland

Airbus A330-300 B-HLJ Run

It was transferred to CX’s subsidiary, Dragonair (now Cathay Dragon), in March 2013. 

The aircraft has stayed with KA since then and has flown 63,900 hours and 26,983 cycles of service. 

Cathay Dragon retired the aircraft on July 17. The aircraft’s final commercial flight was from Shanghai to Hong Kong on July 6.

B-HLJ Cathay Dragon Airbus A330-300. Photo: ©Wong Chi Lam

Cathay Dragon

As a subsidiary of CX, KA operates short to medium-haul flights within Asia from its base in Hong Kong. 

The airline operates an all-Airbus fleet with aircraft in the Airbus A320 family and A330.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Airbus A330-300Cathay DragonCathay Pacific Airways
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Kochan Kleps

Kochan Kleps

New York City based aviation photographer and enthusiast. Writer, social media editor and photographer for Airways Magazine.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0