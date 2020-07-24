World’s First Airbus A330 Retired

MIAMI – The first Airbus A330 to enter service has been retired. The Cathay Dragon (KA) aircraft has taken its last flight after 24 long years of operation.

The type, an Airbus a330-300 built in the month of January 1994 (B-HLJ), entered service with Cathay Pacific Airways (CX) in 1996.

Cathay Pacific Airbus A330-300; B-HLJ. Photo: Aero Icarus from Zürich, Switzerland

Airbus A330-300 B-HLJ Run

It was transferred to CX’s subsidiary, Dragonair (now Cathay Dragon), in March 2013.

The aircraft has stayed with KA since then and has flown 63,900 hours and 26,983 cycles of service.

Cathay Dragon retired the aircraft on July 17. The aircraft’s final commercial flight was from Shanghai to Hong Kong on July 6.

B-HLJ Cathay Dragon Airbus A330-300. Photo: ©Wong Chi Lam

Cathay Dragon

As a subsidiary of CX, KA operates short to medium-haul flights within Asia from its base in Hong Kong.

The airline operates an all-Airbus fleet with aircraft in the Airbus A320 family and A330.