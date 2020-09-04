MIAMI – de Havilland Aircraft of Canada announced today that Transport Canada had extended the approvals to convert the Dash 8 Series aircraft into Simplified Package Freighters (SPF).

The new extension until July 31, 2021, comes as a response to the effects of the ongoing pandemic. Now the company will have more flexibility to transport goods in the current times.

Under the SPF, De Havilland will remover the seats of the Dash 8-100/200, Dash 8-300, and Dash 8-400 aircraft. As a result, these aircraft will be fit to provide cargo capacities of up to 6,500lb, 9,625lb, and 17,960lb, respectively.

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada, Dash-8-400, DHC-8-402, DH8D, Q400, c/n 4616, TAAG Angola Airlines, TAAG Linhas Aereas de Angola, TAAG, DT, DTA Test Registration C-GKXM, Kwanza, first flight on May 20, 2020. Photo: Andrew H. Cline 2020.

Open Conversion Updates for Customers

Air cargo services are vital for the fight against COVID-19, stated Amod Kelkar, De Havilland Canada, Vice President, Customer Services and Support. The delivered Dash 8 Series conversion, therefore, would become a support for the economy and the financial stability of aircraft operators.

Kelkar also said the company’s team had already issued the revised Aircraft Flight Manual supplements to buyers. Additionally, De Havilland is working to convert the SPF modifications to permanent Service Bulletins.

Following the extended approval, the manufacturer’s goal is to stay in close contact with customers during this challenging time. De Havilland will provide more updates as its teams progress on work to ensure buyers that SPF requirements are met.