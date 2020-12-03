MIAMI – Having reviewed its Civil Aerospace facility footprint, Rolls-Royce plans to increase the scope of its ITP Aero’s supply chain activity. The new focus is also part of a COVID-19 recovery plan, creating in the process a global aerospace leader.

According to the the company’s President of Civil Aerospace Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce has tried to reduce spending and costs since the beginning of the pandemic. Therefore, the company completed the restructuring of the Civil Aerospace business to improve competitiveness opportunities.

The aforementioned move would achieve a total annual pre-tax cash savings of at least £1.3bn for 2022. By also raising additional funds, Cholerton said that it expects Civil Aerospace to emerge as a stronger, more efficient and sustainable business. He added that today’s proposals were very difficult to make.

Throughout 2020, Rolls-Royce’s wholly-owned company has been forced to halt important operations. In the process, it has reduced its workforce in Germany and closed its manufacturing site in the US due to the lower demand that a government support scheme cannot replace.

Chris Cholerton, President of Civil Aviation. Photo: Rolls-Royce.

Civil Aerospace’s Proposals to Positioning ITP Aero

The review of the Civil Aerospace facility’s footprint has left the following proposed actions:

The transfer of the facility and workforce in Hucknall, UK, into ITP Aero to bring new capabilities and become a critical part of the enlarged business.

The consolidation of the manufacturing of aero-engine structures into ITP Aero to reduce Civil Aerospace’s manufacturing capacity and cost base.

The continuation of the manufacturing of aero-engine turbine blades and compressors aerofoils at Inchinnan, Scotland site.

The continuation of the manufacturing of aero-engine fan cases in Ansty, UK site.

Regarding its UK facilities, Rolls Royce declared its intentions to discuss with the Trade Union options to make the sites more competitive and reduce operating costs.

Featured photo: Rolls Royce Trent 1000 Carbon Fibery Fan Blades. Photo: Rolls Royce.

