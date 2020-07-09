Airways Magazine

Rolls-Royce Reports Losses, Announces Staff Redundancies

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Rolls-Royce Reports Losses, Announces Staff Redundancies LONDON – Today Rolls Royce (RR) has published its first half-summary of 2020. Warren East (58), CEO of RR, said, “These are exceptional times. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a...
  • Finnair Increases Destinations in July MIAMI – Finnish flag carrier Finnair (AY) is increasing its traffic this month, flying 70-80 ‘one-way’ daily domestic and international flights, as Finland re-open its border for travel between several...
  

Rolls-Royce Reports Losses, Announces Staff Redundancies

Rolls-Royce Reports Losses, Announces Staff Redundancies
July 09
18:52 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Today Rolls Royce (RR) has published its first half-summary of 2020. Warren East (58), CEO of RR, said, “These are exceptional times. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a historic shock in civil aviation which will take several years to recover.”

“We started this year with positive momentum and strong liquidity and acted swiftly to conserve cash and cut costs to protect Rolls-Royce during the pandemic.”

“We are taking steps to resize our Civil Aerospace business to adapt to lower medium-term demand from customers and help secure our future. This means we have had to take the very difficult decision to lose people who have helped us become the company we are and who have been proud to work for Rolls-Royce. “

“It is my first priority to treat everyone – whether they are leaving or staying – with dignity and respect. We will take the lessons of how we have dealt with this unprecedented challenge with us and position ourselves to emerge as an even stronger company in the future.”

Rolls Royce Trent 1000 Boeing 787. Photo: Kurush Pawar

First half 2020 summary

  • Widebody engine flying hours (EFH) down approximately 50% in H1 and 75% in Q2
  • Good progress on Trent 1000 fixes; achieved single-digit aircraft on ground target
  • Defence remained resilient; low double-digit percent decline in Power Systems revenue
  • Free cash outflow of approximately £3bn, reflects £1.1bn reduction in receipts from EFH and engine deliveries and £1.1bn one-time impact from the cessation of invoice factoring
  • £1.0bn cost mitigation actions for 2020 on track; approximately £300m achieved in H1
  • Expect improved H2 performance with FY free cash outflow of approximately £4bn
  • Restructuring underway supporting free cash flow recovery to at least £750m in 2022
  • $10bn reduction in hedge book to de-risk and re-align to expected mid-term demand
  • Liquidity increased to £8.1bn including new undrawn £2bn 5-year term-loan facility
Rolls Royce Trent 1000 Carbon Fibery Fan Blades. Photo: Rolls Royce

Financial updates

Our cashflows have been significantly affected by COVID-19 and as a result our free cash outflow in the first half was approximately £3 billion. The main impacts in the period included:

  • approximately £1.1 billion less cash inflow due to lower receipts associated primarily with widebody engine flying hours together with lower engine deliveries
  • approximately £1.1 billion one-off adverse impact from the cessation of invoice factoring, an industrywide practice which in the past has been used to align the timing of cash receipts with engine deliveries
  • increased inventory and debtor balances in addition to the typical seasonal working capital outflows, which averaged approximately £200 million outflow per year over the last two years
  • positive impact of approximately £300 million from savings related to the mitigating actions achieved in the first half.
Rolls Royce Trent 1000 on the left sides for Boeing 787 family Rolls Royce Trent 970-972B on the right sides for Airbus A380-841/842. Photo: Airbus

Closing Out Unnecessary Hedges

Due to the deterioration in the medium-term outlook caused by COVID-19, absent mitigating actions, RR forecasts a shortfall of US$ denominated cash receipts over the next seven years compared to our hedged position. 

As a result, it is financially prudent to mitigate the future risks of this hedge book by closing out hedges that are no longer required. We have therefore reduced the hedge book from $37bn to approximately $27bn. 

This will result in cash settlement costs totaling approximately £1.45bn comprising approximately £100m of cash costs in 2020 (incurred in the first half), £300m in each of 2021 and 2022, and £750m spread over 2023 to 2026. The related underlying financing charge will be recognized in our first half 2020 underlying income statement.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
British AirwaysRolls Royce Trent 1000Rolls Royce Trent 970Rolls-Royce
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Andrea Ongaro

Andrea Ongaro

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0