Photos: Airbus Delivers 85 Aircraft in October

LONDON – European planemaker Airbus delivered 85 planes in October, also logging the same quantity of orders across its both single-aisle and widebody programs—a significant increase from last month’s 37 units.

Orders of interest came from VietJet, who earlier that month confirmed a deal for 50 Airbus A321neos, bringing the carrier’s total commitment to the A320 Family to 171 units.

Another order of interest came from Lufthansa, who ordered an additional 17 A320neos.

Photo: Clément Alloing

Photo: Clément Alloing

The Airbus A330neo family gained some orders as well, with 10 signed by an undisclosed customer for the -900neo variant, and Kuwait Airways signing for eight A330-800neos.

This means that in the first 10 months of 2018, Airbus has secured up to 340 aircraft ordered, consisting of 250 A320neo family aircraft, 14 A320ceo family aircraft, 22 A330neos, four A330ceos, 36 A350XWBs, and 14 A380s in total.

Deliveries

On the deliveries front, the manufacturer has sent over 81 planes to 40 different customers, which is also up from 69 units delivered in September.

Two A220s were delivered, followed by 67 A320 Family aircraft, 48 of which were from the neo variants, as well as three A330ceos and nine A350XWBs.

Photo: Clément Alloing

Photo: Clément Alloing

Airbus achieved two milestones for deliveries in the month of October. To begin, the first Airbus A220-100 was delivered Delta Air Lines who is to receive a total of 74 more planes in the upcoming months.

Photo: Edward Russell

The second milestone was for the A320neo family program. The 500th unit was delivered, although Airbus didn’t say which carrier it was.

The first 10 months of 2018 has seen the manufacturer deliver 584 units, 472 of which being single-aisle from the A220-100 up to the A321neo. 34 of them were from the A330 Family, 70 from the A350 Family and eight from the A380 program overall.

Photo: Clément Alloing

Special mention goes to Flynas, the first Saudi carrier to take delivery of the A320neo.

The carrier welcomed the first of 80 A320neo family aircraft, all of which are scheduled to join the carrier place from 2018 to 2026.

Flynas is the first operator in Saudi Arabia to acquire the A320neo and currently operates a fleet of 30 A320ceos.

Overall, it has been a very strong month for Airbus both on the deliveries and the orders front.

The manufacturer will be looking to keep the momentum as we approach the end of 2018. Time will tell in January 2019 whether Airbus has hit its targets for the year on course.