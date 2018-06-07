Airways Magazine

Leonardo Delivers 1,500th Fuselage to ATR

June 07
06:02 2018
LONDON – Italian manufacturer Leonardo has celebrated a milestone at their facility in Pomigliano D’Arco, Naples, with the 1,500th fuselage delivered to ATR.

Currently, ATR has delivered over 1,400 aircraft to respective customers around the globe.

“The ATR’s commercial success proves how the aircraft’s performance, operational flexibility, cost-effectiveness in-service and reduced environmental impact have represented, for over the last 30 years since the beginning of the programme, a reference point for the regional air transport industry,” said Alessandro Profumo, Leonardo’s Chief Executive Officer.

The fuselage is to shortly leave the production line in Naples and be shipped to ATR’s assembly line in Toulouse, France.

Once it arrives at the assembly line, it will become part of a future Japan Air Commuter order, whose management and chief executives attended the ceremony in Naples.

Strong Backlog

ATR’s current backlog stems to around three years and has been the leader of the regional turboprop aircraft market since 2010 with up to 75% of regional aircraft orders being for this category of aircraft.

“This important milestone provides further evidence of the excellence of our role in the commercial aviation industry as well as of our facilities in Southern Italy with their highly qualified personnel,” added the CEO.

According to ATR’s CEO, Christian Scherer, over 200 airlines around the world operate an ATR turboprop plane. “The contribution of Leonardo over the last ten years to double the production of fuselages and match the increasing market demand has been crucial to securing our market-leading position,” he said.

