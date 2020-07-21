Airways Magazine

Greener Civil Aviation For UK Post-COVID-19

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • TAP Air Portugal Launches Azores-Boston Route MIAMI – TAP Air Portugal (TP) has launched a new non-stop route from Boston, US, to Ponta Delgada in the Azores autonomous region in Portugal. This is the first non-stop...
  • Boeing 737 Max To Return after FAA Notice MIAMI – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said it will soon issue a formal notice regarding the Boeing 737 MAX. The notice would allow for public comment ahead of...
  

Greener Civil Aviation For UK Post-COVID-19

Greener Civil Aviation For UK Post-COVID-19
July 21
15:43 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – UK’s Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy Minister, Nadhim Zahawi is determined. The goal: net-zero emissions for long- and short-haul air transport by 2050.

The project is big and hard to reach. But the strategy to achieve carbon-free flights must form a key part of plans to rebuild the aviation industry, according to Westminster.

This net-zero emissions target is one of the many challenges the UK civil aviation will have post-COVID-19.

Regional Aircraft CS2
Regional CS2 Aircraft

A Feasible Green Project

Giles Wilkes, a senior research fellow with the Institute of Government, sees the difficulty in accomplishing the green goal.

In his view, It might prove complicated to introduce a workable mix of incentives and disincentives to drive progress in making aviation greener. However, he pointed to the fact that if this ambition seems hard to reach, the same happened before.

One example is wind energy growth, which has surpassed expectations, giving evidence that such type of progress is possible.

Hydrogen Propelled Aircraft HES

Reality: An Obstacle for A Greener Aviation

Greener aviation is a really good and fancy project. Yet, the responsibility of this paradigm change cannot lie solely on the civil aeronautical world.

As a result, the UK government has decided to set a task force formed by important aeronautical experts. It also includes aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus.

Tom Williams, Former Airbus chief operating officer, proposed to the governments the introduction of financial incentives for airlines. He compares them to the ones already applied to car owners. His idea: replace old, inefficient aircraft with new equipment.

Furthermore, he said that aerospace companies wanting to introduce new technology will have to engage urgently with Boeing and Airbus with workable proposals needed by around 2027 or 2028, “or you won’t be on the next-generation aircraft due in 2035.”

Pipistrel Electric Propeller Aircraft
Pipistrel Electric Propelled Aircraft

Hydrogen-Powered Solutions

A solution to replace the piston-engine aircraft not bound by Newton’s second law is out there. However, the turbine engine has still a lot of work to undergo.

In the end, it all boils down to finding a viable solution to lead a sustainable and greener conversion towards renewable energies.

So far, such a solution might come from hydrogen propulsion systems, which will most likely emerge as the dominant platform for decarbonization in the near future.

For now, we will see what UK’s green task force accomplishes to kickstart te green revolution in aviation.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
electric propelled aircraftgreen aviationhydrogen propelled aircraftrenewable energyUnited Kingdom
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Giacomo Robortaccio

Giacomo Robortaccio

Student ATPL-Pilot, living between Spain, Italy, and Lithuania. In love with aviation since 2009. Around 550 flights taken and more miles still to be counted. Follow me on Instagram @flyer_robbi

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0