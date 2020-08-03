Airways Magazine

FAA Proposes Final Corrective Action for The Boeing 737 MAX

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

FAA Proposes Final Corrective Action for The Boeing 737 MAX

FAA Proposes Final Corrective Action for The Boeing 737 MAX
August 03
16:21 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – The FAA has issued a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM). Its purpose is to supersede the previous Airworthiness Directive (AD) applying to Boeing 737 MAX airplanes.

Since the issuing of the 2018 AD, the agency has determined final corrective action for the aircraft to once again take flight. These actions are necessary to address the MAX’s unsafe condition.

Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliner lifts off for its first flight on January 29, 2016 in Renton, Washington. The 737 MAX is the newest of Boeing’s most popular airliner featuring more fuel efficient engines and redesigned wings. Photo: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images.

List of Boeing 737 MAX Corrective Actions

The proposed AD would require Boeing to:

  • Install new flight control computer (FCC) software
  • Revise the existing Airplane Flight Manual (AFM) to incorporate new and revised flight Crew procedures.
  • Install a new MAX display system (MDS) software.
  • Change the horizontal stabilizer trim wire routing installations.
  • Complete an angle of attack sensor system test.
  • Perform an operational readiness flight.

According to the NPRM, the proposed AD would also apply to a narrower set of aircraft than the superseded AD.

It would also allow operation (dispatch) of an airplane with certain inoperative systems. However, it would do so only if the operator’s existing FAA-approved minimum equipment list (MEL) includes certain provisions.

Boeing 737 MAX-9. Photo: Boeing

Results from The Investigation

On October 29, 2018, a Boeing 737-8 operated by Lion Air (JT) -Flight 610- was involved in an accident. It occurred after takeoff from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK) in Jakarta, Indonesia, resulting in 189 fatalities.

Indonesia’s Komite Nasional Keselamatan Transportasi (KNKT)) completed the investigation. It had the assistance of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the US FAA, the manufacturer, and the operator.

Reports from the accident investigation indicate that the airplane’s flight
control system generated repeated airplane nose-down horizontal stabilizer trim commands that contributed to the accident.

Data from the flight data recorder indicated that a single erroneously high angle of attack (AOA) sensor input to the flight control system (while the flaps are retracted) can cause repeated airplane nose-down trim of the horizontal stabilizer and multiple flight deck effects.

Featured image: Boeing 737 MAX-9. Photo: Boeing

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
BoeingFAA Boeing 737
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Helwing Villamizar

Helwing Villamizar

Online editor at Airways Magazine, AVSEC interpreter and visual artist. I am a grammar geek and an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature and film.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0