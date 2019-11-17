Embraer Sells Three E190 Jets To CIAF Leasing In Dubai

MIAMI — Egyptian leasing firm, CIAF Leasing, has signed a firm order for three Embraer E190s at the Dubai Air Show, valued at $161.4 million at current list prices.

The three aircraft will join the Cairo-based company’s existing fleet of three E170s and two E195s, which are due to be delivered shortly.

CIAF’s current customers are Jasmin Airways and Air Cairo, which operate two E170s and one E170 respectively.

Dr. Hassan Mohamed, Chairman, and CEO of CIAF Leasing said that the three new E190s “will be an excellent addition to our growing fleet of Embraer E-Jets. With a fleet of E170s, E190s, and E195s, CIAF will have the flexibility to offer to both our wet and dry lease customers a service that fits their needs exactly.”

The aircraft will be delivered by the end of 2020, sporting CIAF’s new livery for a refreshed identity.

Raul Villaron, Vice President Sales, Africa and Middle East, Embraer Commercial Aviation noted that, “CIAF is rapidly increasing its footprint in both wet and dry leasing with the addition of further aircraft to their fleet and the establishment of their own AOC (Air Operator Certificate) in June this year.”