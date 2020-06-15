Embraer Restructuring Sparks Leadership Change

MIAMI – Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer announced today that commercial aviation President and CEO John Slattery will be leaving the company. This comes in the wake of a failed $4.2bn deal with Boeing.

The Boeing-Embraer partnership would have seen Boeing take over Embraer’s commercial aircraft line, which included the manufacturer’s new E2 aircraft line released under Slattery’s leadership. However, the deal collapsed in April as the Coronavirus pandemic ravaged the industry.

Slattery will be moving on to take over GE Aviation, replacing newly retired David Joyce as CEO after nine years at Embraer – four of which he spent at the helm of the commercial aviation division.

John Slattery, former President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation

A New Era for Embraer

Replacing Slattery as the head of Embraer’s commercial division effective immediately will be Arjan Meijer, who has acted as Chief Commercial Officer since 2017.

During his time as CCO, Meijer worked to coordinate marketing and sales covering six different regions. His efforts lead to 35 airline deals for Embraer commercial aviation.

Prior to his time at Embraer, Meijer spent 15 years with the KLM Group in a variety of positions, including Vice President of technical services and KLM Cityhopper fleet development.

The move to name Meijer as the new President and CEO comes as just one part of a larger restructuring and integration process of the commercial aviation business, also announced today.

Arjan Meijer, new President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation