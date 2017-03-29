Embraer Undertakes The E195-E2 First Flight

MIAMI – Ahead of schedule, Embraer performed today the inaugural flight of the E195-E2 as the largest aircraft of the E2 family. The flight was originally scheduled for the second half of the year.

Ten months since the first flight of the E190-E2 -which also undertook flight ahead schedules-, the E195-E2 departed at 11:22 a.m., local time, from Embraer’s facility in São José dos Campos, Brazil, and flew for two hours.

The #E195E2 is the biggest E-Jet and the world’s most efficient aircraft, and it just took its #E2firstflightfirst pic.twitter.com/t8z6kZC1Wc — Embraer (@embraer) March 29, 2017

The pilots on board were Márcio Brizola Jordão and José Willi Pirk, as well as flight engineers Celso Braga de Mendonça and Mario Ito. The flight crew evaluated aircraft performance, flight quality and systems behavior, such as autopilot, fly-by-wire in direct mode, and the landing gear retraction.

“With 1.4 meters longer wingspan than the E190-E2, the E195-E2 becomes the aircraft with the highest aspect ratio among single-aisle jets thus increasing fuel efficiency” explained Luís Carlos Affonso, COO, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “We also applied experience from over 17 million hours of flight and 100 jet airline customers to develop the E195-E2 with the most competitive life-cycle cost in the industry.”

With a 20% lower cost per trip and a cost per seat similar to larger aircraft, the E195-E2 will save up to 24% in fuel and 20% in maintenance costs per seat when compared to the current E195.

The E195-E2 has three additional rows of seats, and it can be configured with 120 seats in two classes of service, or up to 146 in a single class. The aircraft also has a significant increase in the range of 450 nautical miles, which allows trips of up to 2,450 nautical miles.



“With a unique level of efficiency, the E195-E2 offers our airline partners the opportunity to develop new markets with greater profitability without compromising unit cost competitiveness. It’s a profit-hunting machine,” said John Slattery, President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

Embraer will use two aircraft for the E195-E2 certification campaign. The first prototype will be used for the aerodynamic and performance tests. The second prototype, which will also make its inaugural flight by the end of this year, will be used for the validation of maintenance tasks and of the interior. The E195-E2 will entry into service in the first half of 2019, with Azul Brazilian Airlines.