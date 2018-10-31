Embraer E190-E2 To Begin Chinese Demonstration Tour

LONDON – From November 1 to November 20, the E190-E2 will be showing off its capabilities to potential customers in the Chinese market.

Between November 6 and November 11, the E190-E2 will debut at the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the Chinese city of Zhuhai.

It will be on static display between November 6 to November 8.

Air-To-Air shot of PR-ZEY, the E190-E2 testbed aircraft.

The manufacturer did also mention it would be holding a press conference there to release a market outlook on the commercial market for China over the next two decades.

John Slattery, President and CEO of Embraer’s commercial wing emphasised the sheer size of the Chinese market to the company. “China is the world’s second largest market for E-Jets. We have delivered 153 commercial aircraft in the region, which means E-Jets E2 have a huge incumbent base to build upon.”

“Compared to the first generation of E-Jets, E2’s performance has reached a new level,” he said.

“Since the world’s first E190-E2 entry into service with Widerøe in April this year, the aircraft has achieved an outstanding schedule reliability rate of 99%. We are eager to present this game-changer aircraft to our Chinese operators.”

Focus on the Chinese market is very deliberate. By the end of this year, Fuzhou Airlines will be the first carrier in China to receive the E190-E2.

On this tour, no doubt representatives from the carrier will be watching the aircraft closely in excitement as delivery day comes closer.

Other Chinese carriers will no doubt be watching as Fuzhou receives the aircraft as potential orders could be made as a result of this demonstration tour.

Only time will tell over the next few weeks whether this is the case or not.