Embraer E190-E2 Certified by ANAC, FAA and EASA

MIAMI — The Brazilian Civil Aviation Agency (Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil – ANAC), the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) gave Embraer a Type Certificate for the E190-E2, the first member of the E-Jets E2 aircraft family.

Certified! Today, our #Embraer #E190E2 received Type Certification from Brazil’s ANAC, the FAA & Europe’s EASA. We’re right on sked for 1st delivery in April. pic.twitter.com/kETpHsvdmm — Embraer (@embraer) February 28, 2018

The Brazilian manufacturer held a ceremony at São José dos Campos facility. According to Embraer, it is the first time that an aircraft program with the level of complexity of the E2 receives a type certificate from three major worldwide certification authorities simultaneously.

“Having had the pleasure of launching the E-Jets E2 family back in 2013, it is very emotional for me to see the E190-E2 reach Type Certificate today, on schedule and on budget. Not only all development targets were met, but several important ones like fuel burn, performance, noise and maintenance costs came in better than originally specified,” said Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, Embraer President & CEO.

The certifications were granted 56 months after the program was launched. The manufacturer assured that the 75% of the aircraft systems are new compared to the first-generation E190. The E190-E2 features new ultra-high bypass ratio engines, a completely new wing, and landing gear.

The E190-E2 test fleet completed over 2,000 flight hours. Some 45,000 hours of tests were conducted in laboratories with rigs for aircraft avionics, flight controls, and electrical, hydraulic, and environmental system.

Airways got a look behind the scenes of the E2 project during a visit to Embraer’s assembly line at the São Jose dos Campos (SJK) airport, a couple of hours outside of São Paulo.

Widerøe is the first airline in the world to receive the E190-E2, entering service in April. The carrier made an order for 15 E2, three of them are E190-E2. For the E-Jets program alone, Embraer has reached more than 1,800 orders and 1,400 deliveries.

“Today’s certification of the E190-E2 marks a pivotal milestone in the program. It’s reasonable to now anticipate an acceleration of commercial discussions with operators around the globe,” said John Slattery, President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation. The flight test program has four prototype aircraft.

“Many of the campaigns involving the E190-E2 and it’s bigger sibling the E195-E2 are with new operators for Embraer – and that’s very encouraging as we continue our trajectory towards 100 E-Jets operators around the world,” added Slattery.

Embraer has 100 customers from all over the world operating the ERJ and E-Jet families of aircraft.