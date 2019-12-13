Video: Embraer Launches Its First E175-E2 On Inaugural Flight

MIAMI — The first Embraer E175-E2 took off on its maiden flight from Embraer’s Faria Lima complex in São José dos Campos.

The flight, which lasted approximately 2 hours and 18 minutes, marks the beginning of a 24-month flight testing and certification process for the newest E2 jet.

Three planes will be used during the testing and certification process. Two aircraft will be used for aerodynamic, performance, and systems evaluations while the other will used for maintenance tasks and outfitted with a furnished interior.

“Today’s flight of the E175-E2 marks the completion of our vision to produce a family of new-generation commercial aircraft that bring unparalleled cost savings to our customers, exceptional comfort for their passengers, and fewer emissions for the planet,” commented John Slattery, President, and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation.

The E175-E2 is the third member of the E2 jet family. The newest addition accompanies the E190-E2, which first flew in May 2016, and the E195-E2, which first flew in March 2017. The other E2 jets are already in service with airlines around the world.

The E175-E2 will have one more row of seats than its E175 predecessor. The cabin can be arranged in either two-class, 80 seat or single class, 90 seat configurations.

The cost-efficient E175-E2 is expected to save carriers 16% in fuel costs and 25% in maintenance costs per seat compared to the E175.

In addition, the aircraft boasts the longest maintenance intervals of any other single-aisle commercial jet, allowing 10,000 flight hours in between basic checks and no calendar limit for general operations.

These intervals enable the E175-E2 to operate for 15 more days than other E-Jets in Embraer’s portfolio over a 10-year period. The aircraft operates with two new Pratt & Whitney GTF PW1700G ultra-high bypass ratio engines.

In addition to the new E2’s powerful engines, the model features 75% brand new aircraft systems, including new landing gear, wings, and full fly-by-wire (FBW) controls, which were tested and closely examined by the crew during its inaugural flight.

While the aircraft and its systems show substantial promise, they have received no attention from United States customers. The E175-E2 is 12,000 lbs. larger than allowed under the scope clause, which prohibits the regional operation of an aircraft exceeding 86,000 lbs.

As a consequence, the E175-E2 variant has zero orders in its backlog.

However, Embraer is not concerned with interest for its newest commercial jet and is convinced the first order will come from outside of North America, where there remains a sizeable demand for regional aircraft.