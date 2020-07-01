Airways Magazine

Embraer Delivers 1,600th E-Jet

July 01
11:35 2020
MIAMI – The Brazilian aircraft manufacturer celebrated the delivery of the 1,600th E-Jet today. The milestone aircraft is an E190-E2 headed to Swiss carrier Helvetic Airways (2L).

This marks the fourth of 12 E2 aircraft for 2L, with the airline having purchase rights for another 12 E190-E2, and conversion rights to the larger E195-E2.

These aircraft will aid in Helvetic’s fleet replacement plan, transitioning from the carrier’s current fleet of 11 first-generation E190s to an all E2-Jet fleet.

Growth During Troubling Times

Tobias Pogorevc, CEO of Helvetic Airways said that the airline was “especially proud to receive an E2 aircraft in these challenging times for our industry, and it’s a genuine privilege to share this special moment with Embraer.”

The aviation industry has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic lately, so still taking delivery of new aircraft in this time is nothing to scoff at. While further aircraft deliveries have been delayed slightly, the fourth and fifth aircraft deliveries will proceed as planned.

Embraer’s new president and CEO Arjan Meijer, who was formerly in the marketing and sales divisions, said, “Over the years I have been personally very close to Helvetic and their E-Jets fleet planning project. Everyone at Embraer is extremely proud to see such a renowned airline flying our 1,600th production E-Jet.”

Top of Their Class

The E-Jet series entered service in 2004, and over 15 years later, the industry’s most successful aircraft in the 70-150 seat market is still serving in the fleets of 80 airlines spanning 50 countries.

Since its introduction, the series’ order books have seen nearly 2,000 entries from over 100 customers. Furthemore, the E-jet fleet has flown over 30m hours, at an impressive 99.9% mission completion rate.

Meijer added, “It’s an honor in my new role as President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation to deliver this landmark aircraft. It’s a tremendous milestone in the E-Jets program and in the company’s history.”

