Embraer Delivers 1,500th E-Jet, Confirms Azul E195-E2 Order

LONDON – Embraer has celebrated a milestone with the delivery of its 1,500th E-Jet and the confirmation of Azul’s order for 21 E195-E2 jets.

The lucky customer to receive this aircraft was Horizon Air, the subsidiary of Alaska Air Group.

This aircraft is configured with 12 seats in First Class, 12 in Premium Class and 52 in the main cabin.

Horizon is a big customer for Embraer with the airline due to having 26 E175s in its fleet by the end of the year as well as an extra four scheduled for delivery during 2019.

John Slattery, the CEO, and President at Embraer stated great pride in this achievement. “Over the years we have continuously worked to outperform in order to offer our customers the best solution for their business models.”

He linked this with the relationship Embraer has had with Horizon Air, noting that “celebrating this special milestone with such an esteemed airline operator is an incredible honor.”

Gary Beck, Horizon Air’s President also showed how “thrilled” he was to “have more than doubled the number of E175s in our fleet over the past year.”

Embraer has sold more than 435 units of the type to the North American market since 2013, which is equivalated to 80% of all orders in the 76-seat market.

The E-Jet family has also hit the 25-million-flight hour milestone from 18 million flight cycles on a 99.9% reliability so far.

The E2 family has been a significant success for Embraer, with a smooth delivery transition to Wideroe back in April 2018 where it is now operating its more longer flights.

Azul Firms Up On E2 Orders

Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras came forward today and confirmed the order it placed at the Farnborough Air Show earlier in July for 21 E195-E2s, of which it has been selected as the launch operator.

According to Embraer, this agreement was revealed as a Letter of Intent (LoI) with a value of $1.4 billion, based on current list prices.

Azul’s commitment to go forward with the updated, clean-sheet variant of the successful E-Jets family, puts the total backlog to 51 Embraer E2 planes.

With this, there are plenty more achievements to come for the Brazilian manufacturer, with the first E195-E2 slated to enter service next year with Azul as well as the E175-E2 in 2020.

Moreover, the upcoming Joint Venture with Boeing might put Embraer at a higher competitive advantage over its competitors, especially now that Bombardier is decreasing its global footprint by selling most of its assets and airplane programs to Airbus and Viking Air.