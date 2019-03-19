Embraer CEO Cesar to Step Down in April

LONDON – Embraer’s current President and CEO Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva will step down from his position at the end of April 2019.

It is understood that he will support the transition process of the company as Senior Advisor of the Board of Directors.

Shareholder’s approved plans to begin the process of looking for his replacement with the appointment date set for April 22, which is the end of Cesar’s two year elected term.

Chairman of the Board Alexandre Silva credited Cesar for the work he has done at Embraer.

“Paulo Cesar idealized the partnership with Boeing and led the negotiation process of the transaction that will bring Embraer and Brazil to a much more competitive and prominent level in the global aviation industry”.

Cesar has had a significant career at Embraer, having worked there for the last 22 years.

He came from the financial market to structure the company’s sales financial sector. He was the CEO and President of Commercial Aviation for six years starting in 2013 and oversaw the launch of the E2 program.

2016 saw him become CEO and President of the Embraer Group which saw him over the last two years, complete the sale with Boeing, creating the Passion of Excellence Program as well as the creation of EmbraerX, the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle) program.

Cesar gave his final concluding words and thanked the Board for all of the cooperation during his tenure.

“Without the support of the Board and Embraer’s 18,000 employees and colleagues, none of our achievements would have been possible “.

“We are challenged to remain at the forefront of engineering and operations. In Executive Aviation and Defense, and with the KC 390 joint venture with Boeing, we will expand our international competitiveness and everything indicates that we will have another 50 years of success ahead.”

“I am sure that the new leadership of the company will find fertile ground ahead to expand and consolidate Embraer.”

The manufacturer noted that the new pick for CEO would be recruited externally and not within the company.

The pick will be announced on or before the Ordinary General Assembly on April 22.

Whoever becomes the new CEO of the manufacturer will have to continue with Cesar’s legacy and adapt his strategy to the ever-approaching Paris Air Show, in order to secure as many orders for the E2 program as possible.

That being said, the new CEO may continue to consolidate both the E1 and E2 programmes, as both sides still had success at Farnborough earlier last year.

What we do know is that this new CEO will be in charge of Embraer’s next steps, especially as it ventures into the industry with Boeing.