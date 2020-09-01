LONDON – De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited has announced its Dash 8-400 (DH8D) has been recertified to meet the latest noise emissions set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Chapter 14 regulations.

This makes the first propeller-driven aircraft and first regional aircraft in the world to achieve the certification.

ICAO Chapter 14 regulations, which is the same as the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Stage 5, were brought in to reduce aircraft noise emissions.

A Brussels Airlines Dash 8-400. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

De Havilland Comments

Commenting on the news was Robert Mobilio, VP of Engineering and Quality at the manufacturer who expressed pride over the news.

“De Havilland Canada takes pride in complying with the latest noise requirements set by ICAO, and the achievement of this recertification is a testament to the Dash 8-400 aircraft’s low community noise footprint during take-off and landing.”

“Our fleet, of more than 600 aircraft delivered, will derive the benefit of the recertification and will have the ability to access noise-sensitive airports with fewer limitations and lower noise-related charges without the need for product change to meet ICAO Chapter 14 requirements.”

Test Results

The manufacturer was tested at three different airports each with different runway sizes. The airports in question were Billy Bishop Toronto Airport (YTZ), London City Airport (LCY), and Sydney Airport (SYD).

At YTZ, the DH8D gave a noise emissions rating of 3.92km2, which was well below the Chapter 14 requirement of 7.65km2.

The same results applied for LCY and SYD respectively.

Trust in the Design

De Havilland has continued its trust in engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney over the PW150A engines as well as De Havilland’s design of the DH8D.

The manufacturer stated that results from ICAO showed the aircraft to not just be quiet on the outside, but on the inside, too. This is because of the new edition of the Active Noise and Vibration Suppression (ANVS) system.

It has shown that the system has reduced the propeller noise level inside the aircraft to maximise cabin comfort.

airBaltic Dash 8-400. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A Milestone dor De Havilland

Overall, this is significant news for De Havilland, especially in the wake of industry turmoil due to COVID-19.

The next step is now seeing whether airlines will get onboard with the aircraft more, and whether more orders will be placed down the line.