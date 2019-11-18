DAS19: Boeing Scores 737 MAX Order, Sells More Dreamliners

MIAMI — Day two at the Dubai Air Show concluded in a surprising manner for Boeing. The American planemaker has managed to confirm orders for its 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner programs.

Even though the 737 MAX has now been grounded for an unprecedented 251 days—making it one of the longest commercial aircraft groundings in history—there was some show of support for the struggling aircraft, after Sun Express officially confirmed an order for an additional 10 737 MAX aircraft recently, adding on to its previous order of 32 aircraft.

The carrier is converting its 10 options into firm orders.

Sun Express has become the second carrier to show support for the grounded aircraft program after IAG—the owner of British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, LEVEL, and possibly Air Europa—signed a letter of intent for 200 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft earlier this year at the Paris Air Show in June.

Jens Bischof, CEO of SunExpress, declared that his airline has “‘a long-standing, strong and trustful relationship with Boeing and thus we decided to turn our option into an order.”

“We stand behind our strategic decision to phase the 737 MAX into our fleet for all of its economic and ecological advantages, mid- and long-term,” Bischof said.

“We have full confidence that Boeing will deliver us a safe, reliable, and efficient aircraft. However, it goes without saying that this requires the undisputed airworthiness of the model, granted by all relevant authorities. Our utmost priority at SunExpress is and has always been safety.”

The Turkish carrier operates a fleet of 48 Boeing 737-800s out of its base at Antalya Airport.

EygptAir Signs For Two 787 Dreamliners

AerCap also announced that Egyptair has confirmed and signed an agreement for the lease of an additional two 787 Dreamliners as the Cairo-based airline continues to expand its ever-growing fleet and route network.

This new agreement will now see the total number of 787 Dreamliners leased to Egyptair from AerCap increase from eight to 10 aircraft.

Photo: Brandon Farris

“The Boeing 787 Dreamliner has outperformed our expectations, helping us significantly reduce our fuel use and emissions, while bringing comfort to our passengers,” said Ahmed Adel, chairman, and CEO of EGYPTAIR Holding Company.

“We look forward to growing our network with additional 787-9 airplanes and flying more passengers to their destinations at an affordable cost.”

This would show steady progress towards the supply chain for the 787, but more orders will no doubt be needed in order to increase the backlog against the likes of the Airbus A350 over the last year.

Yesterday, Biman Bangladesh also placed an order two 787-9 Dreamliners. At list prices, the cost of the two new aircraft looms at around $585 million.