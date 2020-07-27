COMAC’s ARJ21 Handles One Millionth Passenger

LONDON – COMAC has handled it’s one-millionth passenger onboard the ARJ21 through Chinese carrier Chengdu Airlines (EU).

The Flight

Photo: Yan Kangzhi

Photo: Yan Kangzhi

EU6674, operated by B-603P, a nine-month-old ARJ21-700 flew in the lucky passenger on July 20.

This particular airframe highlights a special livery with a painting of “Chinese Dream”.

The flight took off from Shangrao Sanqingshan International Airport and flew onwards to Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport.

Short-Term Success

Relating to the inaugural commercial flight of the aircraft back in June 2016, Chengdu Airlines has a fleet of 21 ARJ21 frames.

The aircraft operates to 46 domestic and international routes in 43 cities.

Carriers like Air China (CA), China Eastern Airlines (MU), China Southern Airlines (CZ), Genghis Khan Airlines (9D), and Jiangxi Air (RY) have received ARJ21s.

COMAC has delivered an additional 33 units on top of Chengdu’s taking through these airlines.

China Southern were the most recent carrier to receive the aircraft, which was on July 17 this year.

Across the plethora of airlines operating the type, this now means the ARJ21 operates to 56 cities across China.

This features international routes to Vladivostok.

Regional Growth Plans

Chengdu Airlines operations of Harbin and Weihai have started too.

This enables aircraft to operate to the Russian Far East, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and South Asia.

Three bases will establish supporting points at Chengdu Airlines.

This enables a hub for international short and medium-range services.

In a statement, COMAC stated the case for the Chinese industry of aircraft manufacturing.

CHENGDU, CHINA – NOVEMBER 29: (CHINA OUT) Chengdu Airlines crew members celebrate the arrival of the ARJ21 jet at the Shuangliu International Airport on November 29, 2015 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of China. China’s first homemade regional jet ARJ21 made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) landed in Chengdu today, after flying from Shanghai, and it was delivered to the Chengdu Airlines for its domestic airlines. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

“As the main manufacturer of ARJ21 aircraft, COMAC has adhered to the principles of “being customer-centered”.

“[This will] jointly explore a regional aviation operation mode…and steady development of China-made commercial aviation industry. “

For COMAC, this is good news as it means expansion into the Chinese market can continue, with growth into Asia and Russia becoming more likely.