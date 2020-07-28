Airways Magazine

Bombardier Expands Worldwide Customer Support

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Bombardier Expands Worldwide Customer Support

Bombardier Expands Worldwide Customer Support
July 28
10:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Bombardier Aviation has announced the extension of its worldwide customer support offerings. It has done so through enhanced structural repair capabilities for its worldwide fleet of business jets.

Bombardier’s structural repair offerings are a collaborative effort. It is working with The Mobile Repair Team, a company that specializes in the completion of aircraft structural repairs worldwide. Bombardier Aviation will continue to provide high-quality repair solutions.

The cross-functional CRC teams at Bombardier are empowered with state-of-the-art tools and technology. Bombardier’s aircraft engineering and The Mobile Repair Team’s high-quality structural repair solutions also support the teams.

Bombardier Global 6500 inflight. Photo: Bombardier

Statement from Bombardier Vice President

Bombardier’s commitment is to provide customers with the most comprehensive onsite, mobile, and aircraft-on-ground resolution services in the industry.

Andy Nureddin, Vice President, Customer Support, Bombardier Aviation, said, “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. And this extended partnership with The Mobile Repair Team will allow us to provide worldwide skilled and proficient structural repairs directly through our Customer Response Center.”

Bombardier Global 6500 inflight. Photo: Bombardier

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. It has nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments.

Their products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Bombardier Global 7500 inflight. Photo: Bombardier

Bombardier Presence Worldwide

The company has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation.

The manufacturer’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 bn. Bombardier’s headquarters are in Montréal, Canada,

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
BombardierBombardier Business JetsBombardier Inc.
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Marco Macca

Marco Macca

I'm from Caserta, a city near Naples in Italy. I've been a fan of aviation since I was a child. Currently, I'm an Aeronautical Expert and plane spotter with passion for aviation photography studying at Law University.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0