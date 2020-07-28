Bombardier Expands Worldwide Customer Support

MIAMI – Bombardier Aviation has announced the extension of its worldwide customer support offerings. It has done so through enhanced structural repair capabilities for its worldwide fleet of business jets.

Bombardier’s structural repair offerings are a collaborative effort. It is working with The Mobile Repair Team, a company that specializes in the completion of aircraft structural repairs worldwide. Bombardier Aviation will continue to provide high-quality repair solutions.

The cross-functional CRC teams at Bombardier are empowered with state-of-the-art tools and technology. Bombardier’s aircraft engineering and The Mobile Repair Team’s high-quality structural repair solutions also support the teams.

Bombardier Global 6500 inflight. Photo: Bombardier

Statement from Bombardier Vice President

Bombardier’s commitment is to provide customers with the most comprehensive onsite, mobile, and aircraft-on-ground resolution services in the industry.

Andy Nureddin, Vice President, Customer Support, Bombardier Aviation, said, “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. And this extended partnership with The Mobile Repair Team will allow us to provide worldwide skilled and proficient structural repairs directly through our Customer Response Center.”

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. It has nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments.

Their products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Bombardier Global 7500 inflight. Photo: Bombardier

Bombardier Presence Worldwide

The company has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation.

The manufacturer’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 bn. Bombardier’s headquarters are in Montréal, Canada,