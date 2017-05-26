Bombardier Delivers The First CS300 Aircraft To SWISS

MIAMI – CSeries launch customer Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) received today its first CS300 aircraft at Bombardier’s facility in Mirabel, Canada. This was announced by Bombardier.

The CS300 is expected to enter commercial service in a few days, becoming SWISS the first airline to operate both C Series aircraft models. Swiss is the second operator of the CS300 following the delivery of a CS300 to launch customer, airBaltic.

“We are very proud to deliver SWISS’s first CS300 aircraft today. SWISS is known for its leading-edge technical and operational excellence and has been a wonderful partner for the C Series aircraft program,” said Fred Cromer, President of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

The carrier will use this new aircraft for the French-speaking part of Western Switzerland as the airline will operate this CS300 aircraft from Geneva.

“The C Series aircraft program continues getting strong momentum with its successful entry into service with SWISS and today, the launch airline becomes the first one to take delivery of both the CS100 and the CS300 models,” said Rob Dewar, Vice President, C Series Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

SWISS’ first CS300 aircraft is scheduled to enter service on June 1st, 2017, with its maiden commercial flight taking passengers from Geneva to Heathrow. There is still in order a total of 30 CS100 and CS300 aircraft that will be delivered before 2018 ends.

“We are delighted that, having successfully integrated the first Bombardier CS100s into our fleet from mid-2016 onwards, we can now welcome our first CS300,” says Thomas Klühr, SWISS’s Chief Executive Officer. “With its 20 additional seats, this second model in the C Series family ideally complements our current aircraft fleet and gives us an optimal equipment mix for our European short- and medium-haul services. Our first CS300 will be initially stationed in Geneva, where its superior comfort credentials will be excellently suited to this premium travel market.”

Also, it was confirmed by Klühr that the entire Geneva-based fleet “will soon” consist of Bombardier C Series aircraft only. Twelve C Series aircraft have been delivered by Bombardier so far, nine of which have been delivered to SWISS. Three CS300 aircraft are currently in operations with airBaltic.