Boeing To Halt 787 Operations In South Carolina

MIAMI — Boeing is to temporarily suspend all 787 operations at its South Carolina plant (BSC) until further notice, starting at the end of the second shift on Wednesday April 8, according to its press release.

The manufacturer states that the suspension will affect the Airport Campus, Emergent Operations, Interiors Responsibility Center South Carolina and Propulsion South Carolina.

Brad Zaback, Vice President and General Manager of the 787 Program and BSC site leader, said that the focus was on the health and safety of its human resource, evaluating the spread of the virus, its impact on the reliability of its global supply chain, and on the 787 program.

The VP added, “We are working in alignment with state and local government officials and public health officials to take actions that best protect our people.”

Paid leave and time-off benefits for teammates

Consequently, BSC employees who can work from home will continue to do so while those who cannot do so will receive paid leave for 10 working days of the suspension, which is double the company policy.

In addition, employees will have the option to use a combination of available paid time off benefits or file for emergency state unemployment benefits 10 days after the program suspension period.

Boing states that “all benefits will continue as normal during the suspension of operations, regardless of how teammates choose to record their time. Pay practice details have been made available to all teammates.”

Furthermore, Boeing will continue to conduct “enhanced” cleaning activities at the site and monitor the global supply chain during the 787 Program suspension period.

Today’s BSC announcement comes right after Boeing extended the temporary suspension of production operations at its Puget Sound area and Moses Lake facilities until further notice.