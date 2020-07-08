Boeing Settles Most Lion Air 737 MAX Crash Claims

MIAMI – Two years after the fatal accident involving a Lion Air (JT) 737 MAX in Indonesia, Boeing has reached agreements on more than 90% of the death claims filed in a federal court, according to the latest court filing.

The found middle ground concerns 140 of 150 filed allegations, in which the manufacturer settled 171 of the 189 killings occurred on board the aircraft, disclosed Reuters.

Thai Lion Air’s first 737-MAX9. The first 737-MAX9 to be delivered.

Photo: Bernie Leighton

Filings Update

Boeing said on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, that the process introduced into the U.S. District Court in Chicago in 2018 due to the JT 610 flight crash was almost entirely solved.

While it did not unveil the amount of money agreed to be given to the victims’ families and estates, in 2019 Reuters reported that the company paid about US$1.2m per some claims to settle.

Gordon Johndroe, a Boeing spokesman, said that the manufacturer is committed to solving the rest of the filed cases.

Johndroe added that the company is pleased because of the significant progress made in recent months in resolving the cases via fair compensations to victims’ families.

Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliner lifts off for its first flight on January 29, 2016 in Renton, Washington.

Photo: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images.

Further Implications for 737 MAX Cases

Following the JT 737 MAX air fatality, Boeing disclosed several potential failure conditions during the flight due to aircraft performance.

The Boeing 737 MAX suffered various maydays by different carriers that made it entered in a crisis to prove its viability against the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

After other incidents and ordered inspections, the type has taken flight neither for technical approval nor in commercial bookings, as some airlines have canceled their orders for the aircraft within the first half of the year.

However, the settlements allows Boeing to end a chapter in the 737 MAX controversy, enabling it to put its efforts in making the aircraft fly again after recently earning the approval by the FAA.