Boeing Scores Zero Orders During April As 737 MAX Crisis Continues

MIAMI — Boeing Commercial Airplanes did not sell a single aircraft during the month of April. The airplane manufacturer is facing the most difficult time in its 103-year history.

The first quarter of 2019 has been quite traumatic for the American planemaker, which is trying to mitigate a damaged reputation for the two deadly crashes of its newest narrowbody aircraft type, the Boeing 737 MAX 8.

Photo: Boeing

Reportedly, the cost damages to Boeing have reached the US$1 billion figure, following the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX accidents.

Numerous airline executives have openly declared that they continue to seek for some sort of compensation from Boeing because of the forced 737 MAX grounding.

According to Boeing’s numbers, the order tally for 2019 has seen a significant decline, with 737 MAX cancelations arriving into the manufacturer’s headquarters.

Stored aircraft include: American, United, Copa, Fly Dubai, Icelandair, TUI (UK & DE), Shenzhen, Samoa (now NTU?), Norwegian, Turkish, & Air Canada. Photo: Joe G Walker

Comparing head-to-head, Boeing claims that this year it has received about 119 fewer orders than in 2018. In March, the manufacturer managed to score 38 ordered planes, declining to a dramatic zero last month.

To make matters worse, about 200 orders for its 737 MAX program have been removed from its backlog. Most of these planes are likely to belong to the collapsed Indian carrier, Jet Airways, which had originally placed a massive order of 150 planes, later grown to 225 during the Farnborough Air Show 2018.

Boeing issued a statement to LiveFromALounge noting that the Jet Airways orders are not canceled, even though the airline is practically out of business.

Photo: PRNewsfoto/Boeing

“Our contractual agreements with Jet Airways remain in place,” the manufacturer asserts. “The update to Boeing’s Orders and Deliveries website reflects the alignment with the accounting standards for recognizing revenues.”

In the unlikely event that Jet Airways resumes operations, the orders will be added back to the backlog.

During April, Boeing did deliver 23 aircraft, mostly 787 Dreamliners, one 747 one 777 and a few 737NGs.

Jumping to the other side of the pond, Airbus did score a conservative five plane orders, coming from Uganda Airlines for its A330-800neo product. On the deliveries front, Airbus managed to hand out 67 planes.

With the Paris Air Show about to take off next month, Boeing’s executives will be on the spotlight for sales, deliveries, and overall performance.

Airways will report live and on-site from Le Bourget, starting June 17, 2019.