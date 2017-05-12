Boeing Resumes 737 MAX Flights

MIAMI — Boeing has resumed some flight testing of the 737 MAX, three days after grounding the fleet citing issues related with CFM’s International LEAP-1B engine.

The first aircraft to return to the air was 9M-LRC, a 737 MAX 8 destined for Batik Air Malaysia. The aircraft took off from Boeing Field around 12:15pm Pacific Standard Time and landed after conducting a one hour and twenty minute test flight.

In a statement to Airways, a Boeing spokesman stated “Today, we resumed some 737 MAX flight activities. Regulatory agencies support this action.”

At this time it is unclear if the engine issues affecting the 737 MAX program have been resolved. Nonetheless, Boeing is continuing to flight test production aircraft with the hope of delivering the first 737 MAX by the end of the month.

Malindo Air is slated to take delivery of the first Boeing 737 MAX on Monday May 15th, with entry into service on Thursday May 19th. When asked if there would be a delay, A Malindo Air spokesperson commented, “We are still in discussion with Boeing at the moment. There is no confirmation on any change to the original plan.”

Airways will continue to update this story.