Boeing Reports Orders and Deliveries For September 2018

LONDON – This week has seen Boeing update its Orders and Deliveries numbers for September 2018.

Starting off with orders, the manufacturer received a total of 65 units placed on order by several customers.

32 of the 65 were for the 737 program, 18 for the 767 and 15 for the 787.

Boeing started the month off with its 767 Tanker Program, in which the BDS USAF Tanker Program ordered 18.

Commercially, Air Peace kicked things off with an order for 10 737MAXs.

Other disclosed orders came from Boeing Capital Corporation for one 787-9 as well nine 787-9s for United Airlines.

Two undisclosed customers ordered a total of 22 737MAXs with another two undisclosed customers ordering a total of five 787-9s overall.

The figure of 65 is a little lower than August’s result of 99 units ordered, but is still steady for the 737MAX program and the 787 Program also.

On the deliveries front, Boeing delivered 87 units in a single month, which is 23 units more compared to August’s results.

61 of the 87 came from the 737 program alone, with one 747, one 767, six 777s and 18 787s following suit too.

The biggest recipients of aircraft were China Eastern Airlines with 10 aircraft, followed by Ryanair with eight aircraft, Southwest Airlines with seven collectively.

Other recipients reached an average of three to five units received in one month.

It seems now that Boeing has stabilised with its numbers, with deliveries rising too to a production rate of 2.9 aircraft per day.

It is now the case of keeping the number high enough to a satisfying rate for the manufacturer, especially as we inch closer to the airshows next year.