Boeing Extends Temporary Production Suspension

MIAMI – Boeing extends the temporary suspension of production operations at its Puget Sound area and Moses Lake facilities until further notice, prioritizing the health and safety of its employees with proper measures.

The health and safety measures include new signs to make employees aware of physical distancing protocols, more frequent disinfecting for all facility areas and limiting shift times to reduce the flow of employees to and from the plants, according to aviation24.be.

Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal said, “The health and safety of our employees, their families, and our communities is our shared priority.”

The CEO added that Boeing would continue to listen to its team and evaluate applicable government guidelines, the spread of COVID-19 in the area and the reliability of its supply chain to ensure the company is “ready for a safe and orderly return to operations.”

In terms of employees at the sites, the company states that those who can work from home should continue to do so while volunteers who have been supporting essential work should continue to report to their assigned shifts.

A suspension from 14 days to until further notice

On March 24, Boeing announced it would suspend the production of its wide-bodies for 14 days in the Puget Sound area starting March 25 due to COVID-19 concerns and as a way to ensure the safety of its workers, after the state of Washington declared an the virus spread as an emergency.

At the time, Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun stated, “This necessary step protects our employees and the communities where they work and live.” With today’s extension of the suspension of production in the area, Boeing is adamant about keeping its word, no matter how long it takes.