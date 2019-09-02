Boeing Evacuates Charleston Plant Ahead of Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI — Boeing has begun to evacuate its Charleston, South Carolina 787 Dreamliner assembly line ahead of the potential damage caused by Hurricane Dorian.

The State of South Carolina has also issued a mandatory evacuation order, forcing the Boeing assembly line to suspend operations and to evacuate the site immediately.

Boeing has around 8,000 employees based in Charleston and produces 14 787 Dreamliners every month for airlines around the world.

Hurricane Dorian is currently located southeast of Orlando, Florida, moving slowly but causing catastrophic damage in parts of the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

The first Boeing South Carolina 787 is rolled out of the Final Assembly facility in North Charleston, S.C. (Credits: Boeing)

“Boeing South Carolina will suspend operations beginning tonight, Monday, Sept. 2. Teammates from all shifts are NOT to return to work following the Labor Day holiday,” noted Boeing in an emergency statement to its employees.

“This decision follows an announcement by the governor of South Carolina to evacuate some residents in the local area. Teammates are encouraged to follow the government recommendations for this situation. Your safety is our top priority.”

According to Boeing, the facility will remain open until midnight tonight to accommodate those who may need to retrieve personal items.

Boeing has already evacuated four 787-10 Dreamliners to the manufacturer’s bases in Fort Worth, Belleville, Moses Lake, and Everett.

“Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Dorian, all employees planning on traveling to Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina are asked to defer non-essential travel to a later date. Employees who require travel to this area for critical activities are asked to talk to their managers to see if alternate arrangements can be made,” noted Boeing.

In 2018, Boeing evacuated at least eight Dreamliners from the plant due to Hurricane Florence.

Boeing’s Florida Space Coast Operations Facility has been closed until Wednesday, September 4th.