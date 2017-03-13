Airways Magazine

Boeing, CDB Aviation to Ink 737 MAX 8 Deal

March 13
12:41 2017
MIAMI — Boeing and CDB Aviation have announced today an order for 30 737 MAX 8, valued at $3.3 billion at current list prices.

The order, previously unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries website, allows CDB to look for further potential aircraft orders to pursue an international growth.

“Our commitment to our customers is to provide them with the most efficient and reliable products,” said Peter Chang, President and CEO of CDB Aviation.

Chang also remarked the capabilities of the 737 MAX 8, stating “The 30 Boeing 737 MAXs in our portfolio provide the competitive advantages of fuel efficiency, reliability and passenger experience they are looking for in the single-aisle airplane.”

With registered capital of $US50 million and a fleet of 204 aircraft and outstanding orders for 97 Airbus and Boeing jets, CDB Aviation has over 10 years’ experience in the business and is one of the largest and most influential Chinese-owned aviation leasing companies with great expectancy of growth.

“We are very pleased to expand our partnership with CDB Aviation with this announcement,” said Rick Anderson, vice president of Northeast Asia Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “As we work together with the new management team at CDB Aviation to address the opportunities presented in a rapidly growing market for commercial airplanes, we look forward to strengthening and growing our partnership in the very near future.”

CDB says it is the world’s 11th largest aircraft lessor by fleet size.

The deal would be the first business announcement since the company appointed leasing veteran Peter Chang as its chief executive in December, with a remit to expand the bank’s leasing arm into a global platform with an international presence.

