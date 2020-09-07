MIAMI – The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is considering reviewing hundreds of Boeing 787 Dreamliners due to production issues.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Boeing told the FAA in an internal memo dated August 31 that it manufactured some parts that failed to meet its standards. The faulty production occurred at the manufacturer’s South Carolina facilities.

As a result, the safety directive of the FFA could cover at least 900 Dreamliners delivered since 2011. However, the real possibility of the directive depends on the ongoing production reviews by Boeing and the FAA. So far, neither party has responded to requests by Reuters for comments on the matter.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: Boeing

More Drama for Boeing

By mid-August, the company announced that eight Dreamliners were removed from service, pending repairs. The reason behind the withdrawal of the types was two separate manufacturing issues at the joint of two fuselage barrels.

Then, last week, the study about consolidating the Dreamliner production into one plant generated mixed emotions within Boeing’s largest union. The representatives at the Everett plant claimed that the consolidation study was a “charade,” that was due to other factors than just having a single aircraft building at the non-union South Carolina plant.

According to reports, the company would consider merging both operations as a COVID-19 response. As it came up today, precisely at this plant is where the recent Dreamliner issues occurred.

The pandemic already forced Boeing to reduce the Boeing 787 production with negative job implications. But the new chapter on the Dreamliner story adds more drama to the Boeing-FAA relationship apart from the Boeing 737 MAX debacle.