Boeing 737-700 FlexCombi Approved by FAA

LONDON – Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) has received approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its Passenger-to-FlexCombi conversion scheme for the Boeing 737-700.

The FAA’s Supplemental Type Certification issued for the program offers customers two configurations; a flexible main deck cargo and freight configuration alongside full freight only.

A 737-700 Freighter.

Comments from PEMCO

“To reach this moment in the development of our 737-700 passenger-to-freighter conversion program solidifies our presence as a global leader in the marketplace,” said Mike Andrews, director of conversion programs for PEMCO.

“We are pleased with the performance of our Tampa cargo conversion team and continue to develop innovative products meeting increased customer demand for 737 conversions”, he added.

PEMCO now wants to seek certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency and China’s Civil Aviation Administration for the Boeing 737-700 FlexCombi (FC).

Chisholm Enterprises, a Bahrain based provider of tailored aviation and business solutions in the Middle East, will be the launch customer for the product.

Aircraft Configuration

Its subsidiary, Texel Air, will operate the Boeing 737-700FC from Bahrain International Airport.

PEMCO General Manager Jeff Becker added, “Chisholm is a great partner that provides unique services in its market, so the flexibility of our 737 conversion products continues to meet Chisholm’s needs as its fleet grows.”

The B737-700FC have three configurations a 24-seat cabin plus a 2,640-cubic-foot cargo hold for up to 30,000 pounds of payload in six pallet positions:

A 12-seat cabin plus a 3,005-cubic-foot cargo hold for up to 35,000 pounds of payload in seven pallet positions; or full-freighter mode consisting of a 3,370-cubic-foot cargo hold for up to 40,000 pounds of payload in eight pallet positions.

The available space will accommodate 88” x 125” or 88” x 108” pallets, with the seventh and eighth positions holding smaller pallets.

Freighter Conversions

Alongside the FlexCombi program, PEMCO is developing a full freighter conversion program.

Those freighters would feature nine pallet positions, up to 45,000 pounds of payload, and 3,844 cubic feet of total volume.

The available positions will accommodate 88” x 125” or 88” x 108” pallets, with the ninth position holding a smaller pallet.

This will be no doubt an interesting venture, especially as the cargo industry begins to pick up more in the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.