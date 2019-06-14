Airbus Unveils Orders and Deliveries for May 2019

LONDON – May 2019 has been a relatively sober month for both orders and deliveries at Airbus.

The month only saw who one order in May 2019, this was for an ACJ320neo to be delivered to an unidentified customer.

This takes the order backlog the for A319/A320/A321neo family to 6,505.

As one of the great aviation success stories the combined order book for A320ceo and A320neo families stands at over 14,000.

During May Airbus delivered 81 aircraft to 49 customers.

Four A220 series previously known as the Bombardier C Series and 57 A320 family deliveries, 10 A320ceo included two frames for German Airline Lufthansa.

47 A320neo family aircraft were delivered during May.

Three new operators of the A321neo have joined the fold with an airframe a piece to Montreal based Air Transat, Frankfurt-based Lufthansa and Paris based legacy airline La Compagnie.

As the A320s grow up they might become an A330 or A350. Five aircraft from the A330 family were delivered during the month.

Three A330neo aircraft were delivered included one plane a piece to the Sao Paulo based carrier Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras and Atlanta based American giant Delta Airlines.

13 A350XWB deliveries were recorded during the month, with frames going to Air China, Finnair, Iberia Philippine Airlines and Ethiopian Airways.

Even the matriarch of the Airbus stable came out to play this month with two A380 frames being delivered.

It is not surprising that the order numbers are low for May 2019. With the Paris Air Show occurring next week, it is quite probable that the manufacturer is saving itself up for orders then instead.

As we do approach Paris, any orders announced across both the single-aisle segment and the wide-body segment will put a lot of pressure on Boeing to secure the orders it needs in order to begin thinking ahead of the 737MAX crisis.

With that in mind, with Boeing only sending a 787 Dreamliner and 737 Freighter on the commercial aspect to the airshow, all eyes will be on whether the orders will be wide body-focused.

The Boeing 777X is not flying yet, which means that trying to market that aircraft during the airshow is going to be considerably more difficult than that of the 787 which has been flying for some time.

All that can be said is that those in the industry will be taking more of a closer eye on Boeing at the airshow to see what it can pull out of its hat orders wise, not just for next week, but for beyond.