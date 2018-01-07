Airbus to Open First US West Coast Training Center

MIAMI – Airbus has acquired the Strategic Simulation Solutions Flight Training Center in Aurora, Colorado, a Denver suburb.

The training center primarily supports Frontier Airlines. However, it has significant room for growth; Airbus plans to double capacity in the next few years.

“Our Global Services Forecast predicts a need for 122,000 new pilots in the Americas by 2035, representing 23% of the world’s demand. We want our Airbus flight training facilities to be easily accessible to our customers regardless of their location, hence this latest move,” said Laurent Martinez, Head of Services by Airbus.

Airbus expansion of its training capacity for customers in the Americas started over two years ago, with the addition of training centers in Mexico City, Mexico, and Campinas, Brazil. The European-based manufacturer went from five locations in 2015 to 17 today.

“We will hold steady in our ambition to provide the most state-of-the-art, top- quality training to our customers, and to continue expanding our global training capacity at its current pace,” Martinez said.

Also, the manufacturer provided training to the North American region from its Miami-based training center, prior the new acquisition

Currently, the Aurora Training Center has two A320 Family and FAA Level D full-flight simulators for training of Frontier Airlines pilots. Additional simulators will be added at the Denver facility in 2018.

Airbus’ modular, competency-based training services deliver a comprehensive mix of theoretical courses, hands-on practice and environment immersion using technologies – including virtual, augmented and mixed reality.