Tally: Airbus Surpasses Boeing In 2019 With 863 Deliveries

MIAMI – The European planemaker, Airbus, managed to deliver 863 commercial planes, an 8% increase compared to 2018’s 718 deliveries. These new jets were handed out to worldwide customers from the manufacturer’s Toulouse, Hamburg, Mobile, and China facilities.

Alongside the aircraft deliveries, Airbus had an extremely successful year with acquiring 1,131 new aircraft orders and 768 net orders, which now brings its current order backlog to 7,482 aircraft.

Airbus delivered those 863 aircraft to 99 different customers worldwide, which for Airbus is its 17th yearly production increase in a row. Out of those 863 jets, 173 of them were widebodies, which is Airbus’ highest amount of widebody aircraft ever delivered in a single year.

Airbus – 863 Aircraft Deliveries: The Breakdown:

A220 Family: 48 in 2019 compared to just 20 in 2018.

Photo: Airbus

A320 Family: 642 in 2019 compared to 626 in 2018.

A320ceo : 91 aircraft.

: 91 aircraft. A320neo: 551 aircraft.

Photo: Clément Alloing

A330 Family: 53 in 2019 compared to 49 in 2018.

A330ceo : 12 aircraft.

: 12 aircraft. A330neo: 41 aircraft.

Photo: Clément Alloing

A350 XWB Family: 112 in 2019 compared to 93 in 2018.

A350-900 : 87 aircraft.

: 87 aircraft. A350-1000: 25 aircraft.

Photo: Clément Alloing

A380: Just 8 in 2019 compared to 12 in 2018.

The CSeries Boost

Back in mid-2018, Airbus had taken ownership of the Bombardier C Series aircraft family and had renamed it to the Airbus A220.

Under its C Series name, the aircraft slowly struggled to gain traction within the aviation industry, as at the time, it was not proven on how well a 100 to 150 seater, long-range aircraft would perform.

But after the launch operator, Switzerland’s flag carrier airline, SWISS, brought the aircraft into its fleet back in 2016, many other operators saw its huge potential and began to place bulk orders, such as airBaltic, Air Canada and Delta.

In 2019, the A220 achieved a total of 63 net orders, which shows that many operators are finding its target market a very attractive proposition for their business and passenger experience.

The Tireless A320 Family

Airbus’ most popular selling single-aisle family of aircraft, the Airbus A320 series, had continued its popularity with a total of 654 net orders in 2019 alongside the 642 deliveries of the family during the year.

Photo: Clément Alloing

Later in the year, Airbus launched out the A321XLR (Extra-Long Range) at the Paris Air Show, which proved to be a large hit with many customers and is being actively used on highly successful transatlantic routes.

Airbus’ Chief Executive Officer, Guillaume Faury said, “I am happy to see our commercial aircraft order and delivery numbers reflecting the continuous efforts to better serve our customers and bring our competitive products and services to the market. I sincerely thank our customers for their loyalty and the Airbus teams and our industry partners who made it possible.”

Overall, this was a tremendous year for Airbus, surpassing Boeing—the historic number-one planemaker in history—for the first time, largely because the North American manufacturer has been hit with the worst crisis since its foundation after its 737 MAX was grounded indefinitely.

This year, Airbus will continue its path towards delivering more planes and capturing more unhappy Boeing 737 MAX customers who have seen its growth plans curtailed by the unprecedented grounding and production halt of its best-selling narrowbody jet.