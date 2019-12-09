Airbus Scores Strong November: Orders, Deliveries Remain Solid

MIAMI — The sales momentum for Airbus has remained strong in November, logging 222 commercial aircraft orders and delivering 77 aircraft.

The 77 planes that were handed out to customers represent 2.5 aircraft delivered per day, showing significant progress made in the respective delivery centres and production lines.

A total of 56 A320 Family aircraft were delivered, 55 of which were A320neo variants, and one A320ceo.

In the wide-body side of the spectrum, 11 A350 XWBs, five A330 Family aircraft (four A330neos and one A330ceo) as well as four A220s and one A380s round up a very complete list of delivered jetliners.

Highlights of the month were quite frequent, with Fiji Airways and Scandinavian Airlines taking delivery of its first A350s.

Air Corsica, through ICBC Leasing, also welcomed its first A320neo, whereas AirAsia took delivery of its first A321neo.

November for Airbus is generally quite strong for orders because of the Dubai Air Show, where the European planemaker logged 120 A320 Family aircraft orders, including firm commitments by Air Arabia (73 A320neos, 27 A321neos, and 20 A321XLR aircraft).

On top of this, Emirates signed a purchase agreement for 50 A350-900s, as well as flynas confirming a deal for 10 A321XLRs.

Other bookings that came about were from the likes of Cebu Pacific, which ordered 16 A330-900neo aircraft as well as 10 of the same type to CIT Leasing, with an unidentified customer ordering four A330-800neo aircraft too.

The month ended for Airbus with an order of 12 A320neo aircraft for European low-cost carrier easyJet.

November 2019 has, therefore, been a significant month for the manufacturer. Since the company’s creation, 20,058 commercial orders have been produced, marking a big milestone in the history of Airbus.

As of November 30, the current backlog of orders now remains at 7,570 aircraft, split up into 6,193 A320 Family aircraft, 628 A350XWBs, 432 A220s, 306 A330s as well as only 11 A380s.

Widebody Does Well at Dubai, A320 Still Thriving

It remains clear that the boost in orders from November has been partly attributed to the increased successes in the A350XWB and the A330 Family.

With more added consumer confidence onto the A350 in particular, it will begin to put pressure on Boeing and its delayed 777X product.

As for the A330 program, more secured orders for the A330neo, in particular, will give Airbus executives some continued confidence in the aircraft, but more work will still need to be done to extend the backlog to the size similar of the A350.

As expected, the A320 Family is doing extremely well, and will again put more pressure on Boeing on the single-aisle perspective.

With the extended orders from the likes of Air Arabia, flynas, and easyJet in just this month alone, it remains clear that these carriers are happy with investing in new versions of this aircraft.

In the meantime, however, as long as the 737 MAX remains grounded, it is likely that more Boeing customers are to be wooed by the positive momentum that the A320neo program is facing.

Recertification will obviously be a big concern for Boeing, especially as it will want to get the aircraft back in the sky as quick as possible, but also to ensure it is as safe as possible.