Airways Magazine

Airbus Starts Sustainable Fuel Deliveries

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Icelandair Fires All Flight Attendants MIAMI – After contract negotiations between Icelandic Cabin Crew Association (FFI) and Icelandair (FI) fell through, the airline has decided to permanently terminate all cabin crew in their network.  This...
  • American Airlines Rolls Out Touchless Check-In, Wi-Fi Portal MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) is rolling out new technology designed to improve the customer experience while safeguarding passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The carrier introduced a new touchless check-in...
  

Airbus Starts Sustainable Fuel Deliveries

Airbus Starts Sustainable Fuel Deliveries
July 17
15:25 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Airbus has expanded its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) operation to include deliveries. So far, the operation has only encompassed the Belugas based at Hamburg.

However, today, Airbus and Air Transat broke the encompassment with two Airbus A321LR delivered to Montreal.

Airbus A321LR. Photo: Airbus

Comments from AerCap

“We are very pleased to be a part of this historic milestone, working together with our partners at Airbus and with our long-time customer, Air Transat, to help them meet their sustainable growth ambitions,” said Philip Scruggs, President and Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap.

“AerCap is committed to facilitating the move towards more sustainable air travel underpinned by its target to transition its fleet to approximately two-thirds new technology aircraft by 2021.”

Airbus’ SAF scheme has been running successfully with their Beluga fleet since December 2019, and this delivery marks the next stage of SAF, making Airbus the only manufacturer offering customers the opportunity to have their aircraft delivered with sustainable fuels.

The offer has been available since 2016 for aircraft deliveries from Toulouse, France. The Airbus facility in Mobile, Alabama, also has this option.

Statement from Airbus

“Sustainability and efficiency are essential for our customers and for Airbus. Sustainable aviation fuel developments will play a key role in reducing the environmental footprint of the aviation industry.”

“By using sustainable aviation fuels on delivery flights with partners like AerCap and Air Transat, who are flying the aircraft from Hamburg to their Canadian home base nonstop, we take concrete action to contribute to a more sustainable aviation future,” said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer Airbus.

Photo: Air Transat

Carbon Neutral Delivery Flights

The two delivery flights are entirely carbon neutral; the remaining Kerosine fuel emissions offset using carbon credits.

“It is an honor for us and a sign of confidence from Airbus to be its first customer to take advantage of this new delivery option at its Hamburg plant,” said Jean-François Lemay, President and General Manager, Air Transat.

“This initiative is part of our commitment to reducing our own carbon footprint while contributing to the achievement of the airline industry’s ambitious decarbonization targets.”

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
AerCapAir TransatAirbus
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Thomas Saunders

Thomas Saunders

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0