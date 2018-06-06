Airbus Sells 15 A350s, Delivers 51 Planes in May

LONDON — May was a tremendously successful month for Airbus. The European manufacturer sold 15 A350XWBs, one A330, and nine A320 Family planes. It also delivered 51 aircraft through all its production lines.

The order for 15 A350-900s came from an undisclosed customer.

On top of this, one A330-200 was ordered for conversion into the aircraft’s Multi-Role Tanker/Transport (MRTT) role for a military customer.

Delivery Tally

A total of 41 A320 Family aircraft—of which 22 in the NEO configuration— were delivered in May, along with seven A350-900s and three A330-200s/-300s.

Based on such deliveries, five carriers became new operators of A320neo and A321neo aircraft: Spain’s Iberia, Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways, Loong Air, Phillippine Airlines and Royal Brunei Airlines

OpenSkies became a new A330 operator, by taking delivery of its first twin-aisle Airbus plane.

Based on the orders and deliveries for May, 111 aircraft have been ordered in the first five months of 2018, bringing the total backlog of aircraft to 7,153.

This number approximates to around nine years of guaranteed production at the current rates, published by Airbus every year.