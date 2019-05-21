Airbus Scores New ACJ350, ACJ321 Luxury Customers

LONDON – Airbus has secured two new customers for its Airbus Corporate Jet (ACJ) program—the German government and Four Seasons Hotels for the A350 and A321 luxury planes, respectively.

The German Venture into the ACJ350-900XWB

The first order came from the German Government, who opted for three ACJ350-900XWBs, making it the first official customer of the type.

The brand-new aircraft will be used as a mix of government, troop transport, and medical evacuation operations.

The German Government currently operates an Airbus A340-313, registered as D-AIGZ, which is an ex-Lufthansa frame, also equipped with MedEvac fittings.

The first aircraft is to be delivered in 2020, with the remaining two for 2022.

The ACJ design team Easyfit will install the attachments and standardized interfaces onboard the aircraft.

“The ACJ350 XWB is the ultimate in modern, long-haul, private jet travel, with the capability to deliver large groups nonstop to the world in unmatched comfort, efficiency and reliability,” said ACJ President, Benoit Defforge.

The German Government will benefit from a high range, carrying 25 passengers total to a distance of 11,100 nautical miles, equivalent to 22 hours in the air.

This order definitely represents an image of fleet renewal, offering more innovative technologies towards government and military-based practices.

Four Seasons Opts for the ACJ321LR

The second order came from travel company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, who have opted for just the one ACJ321LR.

This aircraft is due to enter service in 2021, in which the carrier will benefit from the extra fuel tanks and better fuel efficiency and range.

The company will use the aircraft for luxury worldwide travel, which in itself launches a new role for the ACJ Family.

The aircraft will offer larger, more comfortable seats, as well as its own social area onboard with 54 lie-flat seats with Ottomans for face-to-face conversing and dining, followed by two large washrooms.

The ACJ Head of Creative Design Sylvain Mariat, who worked with Four Seasons on the order, aimed to embody the decor that reflects the company’s hotels.

“Four Seasons’ ACJ321LR cabin embodies décor that echoes the stylish elegance of its hotels, features seats crafted to look and feel good, and delivers unprecedented space for socializing and enjoyment.”

Overall, these are some good signs for Airbus and the ACJ program as continued investment from those in the political and business sectors are looking in their direction for new innovative and technological advancements in its aircraft.