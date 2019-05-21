Airways Magazine

Airbus Scores New ACJ350, ACJ321 Luxury Customers

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Airbus Scores New ACJ350, ACJ321 Luxury Customers

Airbus Scores New ACJ350, ACJ321 Luxury Customers
May 21
09:27 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Airbus has secured two new customers for its Airbus Corporate Jet (ACJ) program—the German government and Four Seasons Hotels for the A350 and A321 luxury planes, respectively.

The German Venture into the ACJ350-900XWB

The first order came from the German Government, who opted for three ACJ350-900XWBs, making it the first official customer of the type.

The brand-new aircraft will be used as a mix of government, troop transport, and medical evacuation operations.

The German Government currently operates an Airbus A340-313, registered as D-AIGZ, which is an ex-Lufthansa frame, also equipped with MedEvac fittings.

The first aircraft is to be delivered in 2020, with the remaining two for 2022.

The ACJ design team Easyfit will install the attachments and standardized interfaces onboard the aircraft.

“The ACJ350 XWB is the ultimate in modern, long-haul, private jet travel, with the capability to deliver large groups nonstop to the world in unmatched comfort, efficiency and reliability,” said ACJ President, Benoit Defforge.

The German Government will benefit from a high range, carrying 25 passengers total to a distance of 11,100 nautical miles, equivalent to 22 hours in the air.

This order definitely represents an image of fleet renewal, offering more innovative technologies towards government and military-based practices.

Four Seasons Opts for the ACJ321LR

The second order came from travel company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, who have opted for just the one ACJ321LR.

This aircraft is due to enter service in 2021, in which the carrier will benefit from the extra fuel tanks and better fuel efficiency and range.

The company will use the aircraft for luxury worldwide travel, which in itself launches a new role for the ACJ Family.

The aircraft will offer larger, more comfortable seats, as well as its own social area onboard with 54 lie-flat seats with Ottomans for face-to-face conversing and dining, followed by two large washrooms.

The ACJ Head of Creative Design Sylvain Mariat, who worked with Four Seasons on the order, aimed to embody the decor that reflects the company’s hotels.

“Four Seasons’ ACJ321LR cabin embodies décor that echoes the stylish elegance of its hotels, features seats crafted to look and feel good, and delivers unprecedented space for socializing and enjoyment.”

Overall, these are some good signs for Airbus and the ACJ program as continued investment from those in the political and business sectors are looking in their direction for new innovative and technological advancements in its aircraft.

Comments
0
Tags
AirbusFeatured
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0