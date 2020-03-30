Airways Magazine

Airbus Pauses Spanish Operations

March 30
17:09 2020
MIAMI – Airbus has paused the majority of its Spanish operation in light of new measures introduced by the Spanish Government on March 29.

The measures came into effect on Monday, March 30 and are due to end on Thursday, April 9. These new measures affect non-essential work.

For the essential Spanish operation, the activity has been reduced to a safe minimum, following strict health and safety measures implemented by Airbus.

Jobs, where office work is not required, are being carried out from home, and Airbus is working with social partners to apply these social distancing measures in line with new restrictions as they get announced.

The complete pause of non-essential operation comes less than a month after an employee in the manufacturer’s Getafe factory tested positive for COVID-19.

At that point, Airbus said it was “Following medical protocols” and implementing personnel guidelines related to social interactions, travel, and visits to its plant operations.

Comments
0
Tags
AirbusCOVID-19
About Author

Thomas Saunders

Thomas Saunders

0