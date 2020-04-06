Airbus Halts Germany, US Production, Assembly Activity

MIAMI – Airbus announced today the cease of operations in Bremen and Stade, Germany, and Alabama, US throughout April due to high inventory levels and government recommendations and guidelines.

As the new controls in response to COVID-19 are set to impact different stages of its overall industrial production flow, the company will temporarily adapt its commercial aircraft production and assembly activity of its A220/A320 manufacturing facilities.

The adherence to the required hygiene measures and social distancing protocols in these sites was also ensured in Airbus’ statement.

Suspended operations in Stade and Bremen

At the Stade site, production and assembly will be halted from April 5 to 11, adding pause days only in selected production departments in the coming weeks; similarly, activities at the Bremen site will be paused from April 6 until April 27. Business support services will remain active on both sites.

Airbus assembly plant in Bremen, Germany

Suspended operations in Alabama

At Mobile site, the A220/A320 production will stop starting this week and is expected to resume on April 29 while other activities such as building and installation maintenance, critical administrative support, and subsequent preparation for the restart of activities will continue.

To meet customer demand, Airbus will keep critical product safety and customer-driven operations operative, in addition to receipt and control of materials and components, and aircraft maintenance.

Airbus employee at its Mobile, Alabama, US plant

Airbus’ efforts amid the crisis

During March, the European manufacturer had already halted operations in France, Spain, UK and Canada to implement and ensure health and safety measures in its sites, implementing a work-from-home modality.

While production and assembly were resumed in France in the same month, the commercial aircraft wing production and production activities in other countries have been temporarily paused due to stock levels and government guidelines.

Previously, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury announced liquidity measures for the company of about US$32bn and a credit facility of US$16bn to face the current situation. Furthermore, the company waived its 2020 guidance.

Around the same time, the company committed itself to customer support actions, which included assistance and donations for health and public services and talks to delay aircraft orders with airlines.

As the suspensions keep adding up for major manufactures, airlines, and airports worldwide, it seems we have yet to see the worst in terms of the effects the COVID-19 crisis will ultimately have on the commercial aviation industry.