Airways Magazine

Airbus Halts Germany, US Production, Assembly Activity

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • US Carriers Cut Operations In NYC Area MIAMI – US airlines United Airlines (UA), Delta Air Lines (DL), jetBlue (B6) and Spirit Airlines (NK) have all reduced daily flights, totaling less than 50, in accordance with travel...
  • Singapore Airlines To Operate 1000th Boeing 787 MIAMI – Singapore Airlines (SQ) will receive the 1000th Boeing 787 Dreamliner ever produced after nine years since the inception of the wide-body airliner. The 9V-SCP made its first flight...
  

Airbus Halts Germany, US Production, Assembly Activity

Airbus Halts Germany, US Production, Assembly Activity
April 06
16:39 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Airbus announced today the cease of operations in Bremen and Stade, Germany, and Alabama, US throughout April due to high inventory levels and government recommendations and guidelines.

As the new controls in response to COVID-19 are set to impact different stages of its overall industrial production flow, the company will temporarily adapt its commercial aircraft production and assembly activity of its A220/A320 manufacturing facilities.

The adherence to the required hygiene measures and social distancing protocols in these sites was also ensured in Airbus’ statement.

Suspended operations in Stade and Bremen

At the Stade site, production and assembly will be halted from April 5 to 11, adding pause days only in selected production departments in the coming weeks; similarly, activities at the Bremen site will be paused from April 6 until April 27. Business support services will remain active on both sites.

Airbus assembly plant in Bremen, Germany

Suspended operations in Alabama

At Mobile site, the A220/A320 production will stop starting this week and is expected to resume on April 29 while other activities such as building and installation maintenance, critical administrative support, and subsequent preparation for the restart of activities will continue.

To meet customer demand, Airbus will keep critical product safety and customer-driven operations operative, in addition to receipt and control of materials and components, and aircraft maintenance.

Airbus employee at its Mobile, Alabama, US plant

Airbus’ efforts amid the crisis

During March, the European manufacturer had already halted operations in France, Spain, UK and Canada to implement and ensure health and safety measures in its sites, implementing a work-from-home modality.

While production and assembly were resumed in France in the same month, the commercial aircraft wing production and production activities in other countries have been temporarily paused due to stock levels and government guidelines.

Previously, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury announced liquidity measures for the company of about US$32bn and a credit facility of US$16bn to face the current situation. Furthermore, the company waived its 2020 guidance.

Around the same time, the company committed itself to customer support actions, which included assistance and donations for health and public services and talks to delay aircraft orders with airlines.

As the suspensions keep adding up for major manufactures, airlines, and airports worldwide, it seems we have yet to see the worst in terms of the effects the COVID-19 crisis will ultimately have on the commercial aviation industry.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
AirbusCOVID-19
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0