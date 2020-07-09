Airbus H1 2020 Commercial Aircraft Orders, Deliveries

LONDON – Today Airbus released a press release stating that in H1 2020 it delivered 36 commercial aircraft in June, compared to 24 in May and 14 in April, bringing the total for the first half of the year to 196 deliveries.

The decrease reflects the COVID-19 crisis. By aircraft type, a total of 11 A220, 157 A320 Family, 5 A330, and 23 A350 were delivered in the first half of 2020.

In addition, in H1 2020, Airbus booked a total of 298 net commercial aircraft orders. This compares to 88 aircraft in H1 2019.

Photo: Airbus

Airbus job cuts

The planemaker also announced plans to cut as many as 15,000 jobs as it warned the coronavirus pandemic had triggered the “gravest crisis” in its history

The planned cuts represent almost 15% of the European aerospace company’s global workforce of 135,000, underlining the depth of the crisis hitting the aviation and aerospace industries.

The cuts will affect workers across Airbus’s major operations in France, Germany and Spain, as well as the UK operation making wings at Broughton, north Wales.

Germany was the hardest hit, with 5,100 redundancies. Airbus plans 5,000 redundancies in France, 1,700 in the UK, 900 in Spain, and 1,300 across the rest of the world.

Airbus Family in flight formation – Credits: Airbus

Airbus CEO Statement Regarding The Jobs Cuts

“Airbus is facing the gravest crisis this industry has ever experienced,” said chief executive Guillaume Faury.

“The measures we have taken so far have enabled us to absorb the initial shock of this global pandemic. Now we must ensure that we can sustain our enterprise and emerge from the crisis as a healthy, global aerospace leader, adjusting to the overwhelming challenges of our customers. To confront that reality, we must now adopt more far-reaching measures,” said the CEO.

The Airbus redundancies are in line with the 16,000 announced by Boeing in April, a tenth of its workforce,although the US planemaker has also signalled that further job losses could be necessary.