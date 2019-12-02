Airways Magazine

Airbus Celebrates The Delivery Of The 100th A220

Airbus

December 02
13:25 2019
MIAMI — Airbus celebrated the 100th A220 family aircraft delivery during a ceremony that was held at the A220’s program headquarters in Mirabel, Canada.

The aircraft in question is an Airbus A220-300 for Latvian carrier, airBaltic, based out of Riga.

Alongside the aircraft’s main final assembly line in Mirabel, Canada, Airbus now also produces the A220-100 aircraft out of its assembly plant in Mobile, Alabama.

Back in November 2016, airBaltic became to launch operator of the Airbus A220-300 aircraft, which was known back then as the Bombardier CSeries CS300. Since then, airBaltic has placed multiple orders for the aircraft type bringing its firm commitments to a total of 50 airplanes, making them the largest European operator of the Airbus A220.

airBaltic currently operates 20 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, all fitted with a 145-seat cabin configuration. However, the new plane will feature a denser 149-seat configuration, alongside a slightly modernized livery.

The Airbus A220 is the only purpose-built aircraft for the 100-150 seat market and delivers unbeatable fuel efficiency and widebody passenger comfort in a single-aisle aircraft.

Today, the aircraft’s operators are airBaltic, Swiss, Delta Air Lines, Korean Air, and Air Tanzania. A total of 82 A220-100 and -300s have been delivered and are operating around the world today.

