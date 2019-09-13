Airways Magazine

Airbus Delivers 9,000th A320 Aircraft To EasyJet

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Airbus Delivers 9,000th A320 Aircraft To EasyJet

Airbus

Airbus Delivers 9,000th A320 Aircraft To EasyJet
September 13
14:46 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Airbus delivered the 9,000thA320 family aircraft to British low-cost carrier, EasyJet. The brand-new A320neo joins the airline’s fleet of 331 aircraft.

The new milestone proves that the Airbus A320 family reaffirms its position as the most popular jet ever sold by the European manufacturer.

Airbus continues to boast over 6,000 orders for the re-engined version of the A320 Family of aircraft, which includes the A319neo, A320neo, and A321neo.

easyJet currently operates a fleet of 331 aircraft, with a further 110 still on order. These aircraft are split between the airline’s subsidiaries easyJet UK, easyJet Europe, and easyJet Switzerland.

The low-cost carrier flies to 156 destinations throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East from its many bases in the European Continent, such as, London-Gatwick, Paris-Charles De Gaulle, Amsterdam, Barcelona and Geneva.

There is speculation around the fact that with this 9,000th aircraft delivery, easyJet may add special titles to the aircraft to celebrate this fantastic milestone.

Comments
0
Tags
AirbusEasyjet
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jamie Clarke

Jamie Clarke

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0