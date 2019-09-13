Airbus Delivers 9,000th A320 Aircraft To EasyJet

MIAMI – Airbus delivered the 9,000thA320 family aircraft to British low-cost carrier, EasyJet. The brand-new A320neo joins the airline’s fleet of 331 aircraft.

The new milestone proves that the Airbus A320 family reaffirms its position as the most popular jet ever sold by the European manufacturer.

Airbus continues to boast over 6,000 orders for the re-engined version of the A320 Family of aircraft, which includes the A319neo, A320neo, and A321neo.

8,997 – 8,998 – 8,999 – 9,000! 👏 Proud to deliver the 9,000th #A320 Family aircraft to our friends at @easyJet! We are sure the new #A320neo will feel like home in the airline’s all Airbus fleet. pic.twitter.com/JYnRuPgbxu — Airbus (@Airbus) September 13, 2019

easyJet currently operates a fleet of 331 aircraft, with a further 110 still on order. These aircraft are split between the airline’s subsidiaries easyJet UK, easyJet Europe, and easyJet Switzerland.

The low-cost carrier flies to 156 destinations throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East from its many bases in the European Continent, such as, London-Gatwick, Paris-Charles De Gaulle, Amsterdam, Barcelona and Geneva.

There is speculation around the fact that with this 9,000th aircraft delivery, easyJet may add special titles to the aircraft to celebrate this fantastic milestone.