Airways Magazine

Airbus Corporate Jets launches ACJ330neo

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Allegiant Celebrates Delivery of First New Airbus A320 ORLANDO — The low-cost carrier, Allegiant Air, unveiled the first brand new Airbus A320 aircraft (N246NV) in an event at Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB). N246NV is the first aircraft from Allegiant’s...
  • Airbus Corporate Jets launches ACJ330neo MIAMI – Airbus Corporate Jets has launched a private jet version of its new A330neo called the ACJ330neo, with a capacity of 25 passengers flying through 9,400 nm/17,400 km or...
  • Bev Goulet To Retire From American Airlines MIAMI — American Airlines announced that Bev Goulet, Executive Vice President, and Chief Integration Officer, will retire in June after 24 years with the company. “Everyone at American Airlines has been...
  • This Month in the Airways: A Mint on the Blue Here’s the summary of our newest issue, just for you! The 257th issue of Airways Magazine since 1994: Let’s begin this issue with our Airways Feature. Our Publisher and Editor-in-chief, Enrique Perrella, takes a look...
  

Airbus Corporate Jets launches ACJ330neo

Airbus Corporate Jets launches ACJ330neo
May 23
10:48 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI – Airbus Corporate Jets has launched a private jet version of its new A330neo called the ACJ330neo, with a capacity of 25 passengers flying through 9,400 nm/17,400 km or 20 hours, enough to fly nonstop from Europe to Australia.

“For customers, such as countries needing to fly heads of state and delegations worldwide on government business, the ACJ330neo offers an unbeatable combination of modern design, proven capability, and productivity, as well as being part of the world’s best-selling widebody family,” said Airbus Chief Operating Officer, Customers, John Leahy.

Featuring a very spacious cabin, the ACJ330neo has a conference/dining area, a private office, bedroom, bathroom and guest seating, and can be fully customized to suit customer needs.

ACJ330neo_02_

The A330 is a widebody airliner that has new-generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, Sharklet wingtips, and take-off weights, delivering better payload and range. Other new features include the option of an onboard airport navigation system (OANS), similar to GPS in cars, and a runway overrun prevention system (ROPS), for which insurance companies offer reduced premiums.

Like all Airbus aircraft, the ACJ330 features Category 3B autoland and, like all Airbus aircraft in production today, it has a common cockpit, on which more than 100,000 pilots are already qualified. The aircraft also has optional dual head-up displays (HUDs).

Launched as a joint program, Airbus’ A330 and A340 has more than 2,000 orders to their credit and over 170 customers and operators. The manufacturer also supports more than 500 airline and corporate jet customers. More than 180 Airbus corporate jets are in service on every continent, including Antarctica.

56
Tags
ACJ330neoAirbusAirbus ACJ330neo

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I've found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I'm also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!