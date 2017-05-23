Airbus Corporate Jets launches ACJ330neo

MIAMI – Airbus Corporate Jets has launched a private jet version of its new A330neo called the ACJ330neo, with a capacity of 25 passengers flying through 9,400 nm/17,400 km or 20 hours, enough to fly nonstop from Europe to Australia.

“For customers, such as countries needing to fly heads of state and delegations worldwide on government business, the ACJ330neo offers an unbeatable combination of modern design, proven capability, and productivity, as well as being part of the world’s best-selling widebody family,” said Airbus Chief Operating Officer, Customers, John Leahy.

Featuring a very spacious cabin, the ACJ330neo has a conference/dining area, a private office, bedroom, bathroom and guest seating, and can be fully customized to suit customer needs.

The A330 is a widebody airliner that has new-generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, Sharklet wingtips, and take-off weights, delivering better payload and range. Other new features include the option of an onboard airport navigation system (OANS), similar to GPS in cars, and a runway overrun prevention system (ROPS), for which insurance companies offer reduced premiums.

Like all Airbus aircraft, the ACJ330 features Category 3B autoland and, like all Airbus aircraft in production today, it has a common cockpit, on which more than 100,000 pilots are already qualified. The aircraft also has optional dual head-up displays (HUDs).

Launched as a joint program, Airbus’ A330 and A340 has more than 2,000 orders to their credit and over 170 customers and operators. The manufacturer also supports more than 500 airline and corporate jet customers. More than 180 Airbus corporate jets are in service on every continent, including Antarctica.