Airways Magazine

Airbus Considers Cutting A320 Output By Half

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • airBaltic To Fly Only A220 Fleet Post-COVID-19 MIAMI – Following the cut in its operations, airBaltic (BT) will not fly its Boeing 737-300 or Dash 8-400 in the short-term once the current situation returns to normality. airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss...
  • Airbus Considers Cutting A320 Output By Half MIAMI – Airbus is considering cutting production of its best-selling A320 aircraft by almost half for Q2 and Q3 to avoid overproduction due to industrial and delivery challenges amid the...
  

Airbus Considers Cutting A320 Output By Half

Airbus Considers Cutting A320 Output By Half
April 03
10:44 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Airbus is considering cutting production of its best-selling A320 aircraft by almost half for Q2 and Q3 to avoid overproduction due to industrial and delivery challenges amid the coronavirus crisis.

According to Reuters, Airbus has asked suppliers to slow their delivery of parts by 40% to a rate compatible with production of 36 jets a month in comparison to its 60-jet monthly output.

First A320 arrival – Spirit

The move would scrap Airbus’ pre-pandemic plans to increase A320-family production to 63 a month in 2021 and up to 65 by 2023.

The manufacturing giant said it was closely monitoring the current crisis affecting worldwide commercial aviation and was evaluating “the implications of the pandemic on its operations and the potential mitigation measures that could be implemented.”

Securing the health of the company

Last week, Airbus prepared the grounds for today’s developments, stating that it would focus on the management of its backlog while it supports airline customers.

As the current situation is both a health and an economic crisis, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury stated at the time that Airbus would implement measures to help the company “navigate the current crisis, protect jobs and secure operations for the months ahead.”

In light of the situation, Airbus revoked its 2020 guidance as it was impossible to evaluate the impact the pandemic would have on the company throughout 2020, specifically as airlines worldwide began to ground their fleets and halt deliveries of new aircraft.

Photo: Airbus.

In addition, the company paused the majority of its Spanish operation on March 30 in light of new measures introduced by the Spanish Government the day before. So far, the measures are due to end on Thursday, April 9 and affect non-essential work.

Airbus’ final decision to ultimately halve its production for the next 6 months will be taken at the company’s shareholders meeting next week.

As always, Airways will continue to report on the latest developments of the COVID-19 fallout on global commercial aviation.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
AirbusCOVID-19
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0