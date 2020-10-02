LONDON – According to data from Cirium, Airbus and Boeing have over 200 aircraft that have not yet been delivered to airlines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This number excludes the Boeing 737 MAX due to its regulatory grounding.

Data also showed that 622 additional aircraft have had first-flights but have not yet been delivered. The 200 figure relates to the aircraft that are ready to be sent to customers.

If the Boeing 737 MAX is taken into account, this means that 478 aircraft have not been delivered yet, with just 55 if you do not include them. As for Airbus, 144 aircraft are yet to be delivered.

Photo: Luca Flores

The Breakdown

For Airbus, as of October 1, have still got to deliver 10 A220, 89 A320, 14 A330, 26 A350, and five A380. Across the pond, two Boeing 747-8, one 767-300, eight 777, and 44 787 still need to be delivered. With the Boeing 737 MAX in the equation, 423 units of the type still need to be delivered.

For Boeing, this reflects an increase in undelivered jets, having 462 back in July 2020. For the month of August, Airbus delivered 39 aircraft and Boeing just 13, during what is considered quite a volatile time in aviation at the moment.

Photo: Max Langley

Comparison

The COVID-19 pandemic is obviously bringing delivery numbers down. For context, back in November last year, Airbus delivered 77 jets at a rate of 2.5 per day, with Boeing delivering 24, showing that times were better.

Airbus delivered 863 jets in the entirety of 2019, with Boeing at 380 units. Numbers will no doubt be lower for both sides, especially with airlines deferring orders left, right and center.

It will ultimately be interesting to see how the two manufacturers tackle 2021, especially with 2020 coming to a close and miserable end.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Looking Ahead

Like what the International Air Transport Association’s Chief Doctor says, the industry cannot afford to wait for a vaccine. But in the meantime, it is going to have to, meaning that we will see less aircraft delivered due to such deferrals.

Once demand spikes up to profitable levels, then that is when we can see the manufacturer side of things restored to its original success seen over the last five years. For now, all we can do is wait and see what happens. The industry needs this economic positivity, and it needs it now.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons