The Airbus A330-800 Gains EASA, FAA Certification

MIAMI — The Airbus A330-800 has gained joint type certification from EASA and the FAA. Since its first flight in November 2018, the prototype (MSN1888 • F-WTTO), has carried out 132 flights, with 370 hours in the sky, as part of the certification campaign.

The A330-800 is the longer-range variant of the new A330neo family, an updated version of the A330 program. The A330neo was launched in 2014, with the first A330-900 being delivered to launch customer TAP Portugal in November 2018.

The A330-800 has a range of 7,500nm, rivaling Boeing’s 777-200LR, 777X, 787-9 Dreamliner, and Airbus’s A350XWB for range.

The A330-800 has been certificated with an MTOW of 242 tonnes. The A330neo family also takes cabin enhances from the A350XWB program, such as the Airspace cabin.

Like its predecessor (the A330-200), the A330-800 can accommodate 220 to 260 passengers with a 2-4-2 economy configuration. It can also seat up to 406 passengers in a dense 3-3-3 configuration. However, this is uncommon with the existing A330 operators.

To date, the A330neo program has 337 firm orders from 22 different operators, and Airbus plans to deliver the first A330-800 to launch customer Kuwait Airways later this year.

The A330-800 has been the least successful variant, with only a handful of orders from Kuwait Airlines, Uganda Airlines, and Air Greenland.

Since its launch, the A330 program has gained over 1,8000 orders from 120 customers, with around 1,4000 A330s currently in active service.