Airbus A350 Conversion for German’s Special Air Mission Wing Begins

MIAMI – Lufthansa Technik AG begins work on the cabin conversion of the first of three Airbus A350-900 for the German Federal Government’s Special Air Mission Wing.

Last Thursday, the aircraft with the temporary civil registration D-AGAF (later military registration 10+03) arrived at Hamburg’s International Airport in Fuhlsbüttel at around 1:30 PM, where it is set to be given a government cabin by Lufthansa Technik’s VIP & Special Mission Aircraft Services product division.

This is the world’s first conversion of this kind of an Airbus A350.

Photo: Dirk Grothe – Aviation Photography

Transitional cabin work

As this aircraft is to be made available to the German Air Force very soon, it will initially be equipped with a special transitional cabin for the transport of representatives of the Federal Government and their accompanying delegations.

The corresponding preliminary work had already begun in November last year in Lufthansa Technik’s VIP workshops. Once the aircraft has received its cabin, it is scheduled to be delivered to the customer by the end of July.

The transitional cabin is tailored to the specific requirements of the customer. It will be equipped with office and conference areas, adjoined to a multifunctional lounge area.

Photo: Dirk Grothe – Aviation Photography

The rest of the cabin space will be available to the accompanying delegations. It will have generous seat spacing, an appropriate number of washrooms, and modern kitchen equipment.

Only after the sister aircraft 10+01 and 10+02, which are currently still under construction, receive a fully-featured VIP cabin from Lufthansa Technik next year, the transitional cabin in 10+03 will also be exchanged for one.